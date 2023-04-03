LOTUS Containers introduces LOTUS53

LOTUS Containers Group expands it's product line- 53ft intermodal containers are availble for purchase and lease.

GERMANY, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOTUS Containers Group is pleased to announce the extension of their product line with 53ft intermodal containers.

They are one of the leading providers of container equipment to the logistics industry and with 53ft they aim to provide the intermodal transportation container of highest quality to their customers in the North American market. The launch of their affiliate company, CARRIER53’ Shipping GmbH, born during the pandemic made them realize the demand for 53ft containers. Therefore, with an intent to increase the accessibility of 53ft containers and make them available to the domestic intermodal logistics market, in 2023 they decided to extend their product line.

The new inclusion in their product line will enable them to meet the demand for 53ft containers in the US market and give customers access to switch to a more cost-effective intermodal inland transportation. The factor that distinguishes them from others is that the customers can choose to buy or lease the container without having to worry about the provision from its country of production. They will take care of that for them.

The 53ft intermodal container measures 53 feet in length, 9 feet 6 inches in height, and 8 feet 6 inches in width. It is commonly used for transporting goods by truck, rail, and ship and has gained popularity in the United States. The container is constructed of steel, aluminum, or a combination of both materials and has a maximum weight capacity of approximately 45,000 pounds. The use of 53ft intermodal containers has several advantages over traditional shipping methods. One advantage is that the containers are designed to be easily transferred between different modes of transportation. For example, a container can be loaded onto a truck at a warehouse, transported to a rail yard, and then loaded onto a train for long-distance transportation.

This reduces the need for multiple handling of the goods, which can save time and reduces the risk of cargo damage. Another advantage of 53ft intermodal containers is their standardized size. This allows for efficient use of space on trucks, trains, and ships, as multiple containers can be stacked on top of each other. Standardization also allows for easier tracking and monitoring of shipments, as the containers can be easily identified using a unique identification number. In addition to these advantages, the use of intermodal transportation can help reduce transportation and inventory costs, as goods can be transported more efficiently and with fewer handling requirements. The companies can strategically plan and manage their inventory based on the number of containers they have available.

In conclusion, the 53ft intermodal container is a key component of intermodal transportation in the North American Market. Its standardized size and weight capacity make it an efficient and cost-effective way to transport goods. The benefits they offer make them a popular choice for many businesses looking to optimize their supply chain operations.

With LOTUS Containers Group, one can choose to buy or lease 53ft containers as per their requirement. They are distributing the containers nationwide to 30+ different locations, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. LOTUS Containers Group is now accepting queries and orders for 53ft containers. Contact them to get quote at www.lotus53.com.

About LOTUS Containers Group

Founded in 2008, they have been active in the container business offering individualized container solutions for over 15 years, assisting their customers in achieving their goals and setting their business in motion. Since their establishment in 2008, they have grown to become a global player in the container industry with their operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America. They provide a range of container-related services, including container trading, leasing, and logistics suited to their customer’s project requirements. They currently provide leasing, transportation, and buyback services for different types of 20ft, 40ft, and 45ft containers and are now also adding 53ft intermodal containers to their product portfolio. LOTUS Containers Group prides itself on providing high-quality containers and services to its customers, while also prioritizing their satisfaction.

Visit www.lotus-containers.com to know more.