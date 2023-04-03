Pet Success focuses on Positive Mental Health with Petting Sessions, Therapy and Service dogs every Thursday night

Submit Release
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Success supports their clients, and communities with on site trained service dogs who are gentle, calm and loving. Petting sessions are twenty minutes per session with supervised private in store visits with trained Therapy Dogs and Service Dogs.

Pet Success’ twenty minute sessions are excellent for families deciding if their children or teens are ready for the responsibility and commitment of pets.

Pet Success Pet Ownership Preparation includes:

Small animal visits
Therapy dog and Service Dog visits
Volunteer dog visits and/or dog walks*
Guest speakers
Educational lessons
Animal-themed crafts
Animal-themed games
Water games and sprinkler activities
Quiet free-play time
And so much more!

All of our activities are geared towards promoting and supporting Positive Mental Health, safety and teaching children, teens and families about animal care, handling and welfare, and having joyful sessions. Clients and families may schedule at least three 20-minute animal interactions per week. We provide a fun, inclusive and safe learning environment for our campers, and one that is free of undue stress on the animals.

Pet Success excellence in client service, trying and products is a company promise. Pet Success will work tirelessly to make sure your pets and families are safe, loved, trained so you soar and success together. Pet Success continues to grow and excel with a Pets Success vision.

Allan Morgan
Pet Success
+1 613-710-6688
