Australian Space Startup Makes History with the Most Powerful Space-Edge Computer Ever Built and Australia's First Operational Edge Computer in Space

Spiral Blue is delighted to announce that the commissioning of their Space Edge One (SE-1) computer has made it the first Australian Space Edge computer, and first NVIDIA Xavier NX to be operational in space. SE-1 is the most powerful computer ever built for use in space outside of a space station, boasting the capability to process massive amounts of data in real-time using cutting edge AI technology. This advanced technology enables customers to conduct quick and efficient data analysis, setting a new standard for computing performance in space.





Spiral Blue has received initial data from SE-1, having launched with Satellogic aboard a Space-X Falcon 9 rocket on the Transporter-6 mission on January 3rd 2023. SE-1 payload integration with Satellogic satellite. SE-1 is now capable of processing data in space at quantities and speeds never seen before at such a low size, weight and power. This new level of computing power will provide customers with faster and more accurate insights into satellite data, allowing for better decision making and increased productivity by enabling the use of AI in space. Spiral Blue’s SE-1 Space Edge Computer Spiral Blue's SE-1 is unique in that it enables customers to run their existing code in space without the need for a compiler, resulting in faster time to orbit than ever before. The first Xavier NX in space provides high performance and low power consumption, making it the ideal solution for edge computing applications. With its ability to process large amounts of data quickly and efficiently, the Space Edge One will enable new levels of performance and functionality.

SE-1 Applications

Spiral Blue proprietary machine learning applications optimised to run on the Space Edge Computer include:

Vessel Detect

Cloud Clipper

Canopy Mapper

Fire Severity

Water Body Mapper

Additional applications can be developed to suit mission requirements, with planned testing of third party applications for various companies to begin in the coming days. This is the fourth Spiral Blue Space Edge Computer, and first Space Edge One launched thus far. Spiral Blue has previously launched 3 Space Edge Zero prototypes in space.

"After many years and multiple launches, we’ve finally got operational data back from space for one of our missions!” said Spiral Blue CEO Taofiq Huq. “This is a huge milestone for Spiral Blue as a space company and a validation of the massive effort that our team has put into Space Edge Computing over the years.”

Spiral Blue is also working with other space hardware manufacturers through an Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre Commercialisation Grant. This grant is supporting Spiral Blue’s Rainbow Python mission, an integrated hyperspectral imaging and edge computing platform.

About Spiral Blue

Spiral Blue is enabling the next generation of Earth observation services with artificial intelligence and Space Edge Computing. Spiral Blue technology has applications in defence, city planning, utilities, and other industries. Founded in 2018, the company has recently launched its second generation of Space Edge Computer to orbit, the first Space Edge One, which is now beginning on board application testing. Spiral Blue has previously launched three Space Edge Zero prototypes, and is a member of the Wolfpack Space Hub.

Spiral Blue media contact media@spiralblue.space