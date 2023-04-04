Renovo Solutions and Censinet Partner to Reduce Cybersecurity Risk of Medical Devices and Healthcare IoT
Censinet Brings Enhanced Medical Device Risk Visibility, Total Automation of Third-Party Risk Workflows to RENOVOSecure’s Suite of Managed Security Offerings
With this partnership with Censinet, we’re proud to help healthcare organizations better secure medical devices and protect patient safety from cyber threats.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and Renovo Solutions, a leading healthcare technology management solutions company, today announced a partnership to reduce the cybersecurity risk of medical devices and healthcare Internet-of-Things (IoT). Renovo will offer Censinet RiskOps™, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange that enables total automation of third-party risk management, through RENOVOSecure, a suite of medical device managed security software and services.
“With this partnership with Censinet, we’re proud to help healthcare organizations better secure medical devices and protect patient safety from cyber threats,” said Perrish Dailey, Vice President of Cybersecurity at Renovo Solutions. “With the number of connected devices increasing rapidly, RENOVOSecure and Censinet will ensure comprehensive and continuous cyber risk visibility, remediation, and mitigation for medical devices and healthcare IoT across the lifecycle.”
Censinet RiskOps™ automates all third-party risk assessment workflows and processes, and includes dedicated capabilities for medical devices, including:
● Curated, standardized questionnaires for MDS2 2013 and MDS2 2019
● Automated ingestion, parsing, and analysis of existing MDS2 documentation to eliminate the need to manually respond to medical device questionnaires.
● Automated corrective action plan generation and remediation tracking based on findings to ensure continuous management and mitigation of medical device risk.
● Automated summary risk reporting and scoring – including intuitive, non-technical, and Board-ready reports and dashboards.
“We’re proud to partner with Renovo Solutions, as bad actors increasingly target medical devices and threaten patient care,” said Cormac Miller, President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Censinet. “This partnership opens up a new channel for Censinet to directly serve those working in BioMed and medical device management, and we’re excited to deliver immediate and long-term benefits to them through total automation to assess, manage, and mitigate the risk from an overwhelming number of network-connected devices, IoMT, and IoT.”
About Renovo Solutions
Renovo Solutions was founded in 2009 to provide healthcare and life sciences technology management (HTM) programs that deliver structured, transparent, and customer-focused equipment support services to healthcare and biopharmaceutical sites internationally. Renovo Solutions currently has 500+ technology management programs implemented throughout the United States. The company’s cost transparency and consultative approach to equipment service and management deliver a paradigm shift from typical service models. Renovo, which is Latin for “renew,” aims to reinvent the concept of equipment management. For more information, visit www.renovo1.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps™, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
