ERP Market Size, Share, Growth | Industry Analysis 2023-2028

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on ERP market share. The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market size reached US$ 46.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 76.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2023-2028.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform represents a standard process and data model that integrates various administrative and operational business functions into a unified system. It is of two kinds, including on-premises and cloud-based, that assist organizations in minimizing operational and capital expenses. ERP manages core, end-to-end, and real-time business activities, such as accounting, procurement, finance, order management, supply chain operations, risk management, compliance, etc. In addition, it also improves efficiency, lowers risks, and fosters collaboration. As a result, ERP finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as BFSI, healthcare, automotive, education, manufacturing, etc.

Market Trends

The escalating demand for this solution to automate tasks and streamline information in several departments and the rising digitization of corporate functionalities are among the primary factors driving the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this platform in the healthcare industry to reduce clinical errors, provide enhanced patient care, and monitor administrative costs is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of ERP systems in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to integrate monetary processes, synchronize human resource management, provide managers with adequate analytics, and effectively manage the lifecycle of a project is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of remote working models and e-commerce channels and the increasing need for cloud-based solutions to distantly operate complex systems, meet compliance standards, improve security, and access data in real-time are expected to bolster the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC) (NYSE: KRO)

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)

The Sage Group Plc (OTCMKTS: SGPYY)

TOTVS S.A (BVMF: TOTS3)

Unit4 (Advent International) (BVMF: TOTS3)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY)

Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.(SHA: 600588)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, business segment, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Business Segment:

Sales and Marketing

Finance and Accounting

Order Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Organizations

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Government

Automotive

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

