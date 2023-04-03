Speakers and Events R Us Launches Its Redesigned Website

Whether it’s business conferences, parties, trade shows, meetings, team building, or special events, it takes experience, skill, and professionalism.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The redesigned and newly launched Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC (SERU) website says it all!

The efficient planning and coordination of successful business conferences, parties, weddings, trade shows, meetings, team building, and other special events require experience, skill, resources, and professionalism.

As the new website itemizes in at-a-click detail, it is the SERU specialty!

An important SERU edge is that the popular and respected, family-owned and operated Milwaukee event planning and management team--- makes special events personal.

“It’s a passion for us,” says the upbeat Jessica Benedict, spokesperson of SERU. “Our team has a passion for creativity and perfection, and it is personal. The way we collaborate and work closely with our clients. We listen to their needs and wishes. We discuss options. And we make it happen with perfection.”

“A truly successful special event takes a lot of planning and much detail. It’s what we do best!” adds says Joe VanWie, SERU Director of Operations. “And, because the organizers and the hosts should also enjoy the event, we make it as smooth and turnkey as possible.”

The new SERU website highlights the innovative, special touch expertise that makes a special event a resounding success.

The detailed planning and coordination of business conferences, weddings, and parties, to trade shows, meetings, Award Dinners, Casino Nights, and team-building sessions.

“An important part of the SERU team’s expertise, experience, and resources, includes arranging Motivational and Leadership speakers, Sales & Marketing speakers, entertainers, bands, comedians, and more,” he adds.

The new website also features some glowing feedback testimonials about how SERU continues to earn the trust and loyalty of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Midwest special event clients.

“It is our 30-year reputation,” Jessica Benedict points out. “And it is built on excellence with the meticulous planning and coordination of memorable special events. Successful events make us proud.”

For more information, please visit www.speakersandeventsrus.com/blog and speakersandeventsrus.com/about

About Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC:

Speakers & Events-R-Us, LLC (SERU) is a family-owned company of event management professionals. The entire SERU team is dedicated to creating the perfect event for you. We share a passion for creativity and perfection. Over the years, we've assisted with hundreds of events and are proud to have a long list of repeat customers who trust our conferences, parties, trade shows, meetings, and special celebrations to us, year after year. We serve clients nationally and internationally with our speakers and entertainers, but more locally with our casino nights, i.e. Wisconsin, Illinois, and the Midwest.

