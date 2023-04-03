Hotel Investment Conference - South Asia (HICSA) 2023 to take place in Bengaluru

HICSA is back with the 18th edition, inviting hospitality, real estate & investment industries to Bengaluru for a new theme, format, and experiences.
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bengaluru, India - The Hotel Investment Conference - South Asia (HICSA) is back for its 18th edition, and this time it's being held in Bengaluru, the technology capital of India. HICSA is an annual event that brings together hospitality, real estate, and investment professionals from South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. The conference offers a comprehensive program of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.
Since its launch in 2005, HICSA has grown to become the largest event of its kind in the region, with attendees from across the globe promoting the development of new business opportunities and investment partnerships.
This year, the conference will focus on Artificial Intelligence, Astute Investments, and Aesthetic Interiors, which are currently seen as essential elements of the hospitality sector, aiding in streamlining key business procedures and assisting in strategic decision-making.
The main conference will take place on April 12th and 13th, 2023 at the Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, with the Grand Opening Reception on the 11th at the JW Marriott Bengaluru Golfshire Resort & Spa.
In addition to the conference, HICSA is introducing four exciting new experiences for delegates to enjoy. These are HICSA Golf Round and lunch, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa Tour, The Owners Only Meet, and Hotelivate's Bengaluru Bar Hop.
"We strive to make HICSA both informative and enjoyable, and we are thrilled to bring this year's conference to Bengaluru for the first time. With our new city, new hotels, new format, and new theme, we look forward to providing an exceptional experience for all attendees," said a spokesperson for HICSA.
For more information about the conference and to register, please visit the HICSA website.
