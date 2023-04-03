Rockdale Wreaths Launches Fresh Christmas Wreaths for Decorating Front Doors

JONESPORT, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas decorations traditionally consisted of live wreaths and trees rather than plastic decorations. Freshly made wreaths are the perfect natural decoration for the Christmas season.
Rockdale Wreaths, a wreathe and centerpiece-making service provider, has launched its collection of front-door Christmas wreaths that people can decorate their homes and front porches with to signal to everyone that the holiday season is right around the corner. These wreaths can be used as decoration around the house and even be given as presents to loved ones.
One of the most common signs that the Christmas season is upon us is when you can start to see fresh green wreaths adorning people’s front doors. No Christmas season is truly complete without getting at least one handmade wreath or even making one together as a family. This popular Christmas tradition actually comes from a number of different pagan rituals where wreaths were worn on the head to symbolize victory.
Freshly made Christmas wreaths can elevate the Christmas decoration of any home and add a wonderful touch of classic elegance to it. These wreaths make the front porch look stunning and create an atmosphere of warmth that invites people into the home, as well as revel in the Christmas spirit. Rockdale Wreaths makes some of the most beautiful front-door Christmas wreaths on the market, in a number of different designs and color choices to choose from.
Each of Rockdale Wreaths’ products is made using pine cones, baby’s breath, and a variety of differently patterned and colors ribbons. These 24” Christmas wreathes all feature simple yet elegant designs, with each bow being tied by hand. Different type of fir is used in the process of handcrafting these wreathes, but each one of Rockdale’s wreathes weighs in at about 4 lbs.
Some of their most popular products include the Country Elegance wreath, Celtic Christmas wreath, Country Christmas wreath, and the Classic Christmas wreath. The prices for these wreaths can range from $60 to $80. You can even find Cross and candy cane-shaped wreaths, instead of the traditional circular ones.
About Rockdale Wreaths -
Rockdale is a company that specializes in making beautiful wreaths and centerpieces that primarily serve as Christmas decorations. They also prove their expert wreath and centerpiece-making services for corporate, promotional, weddings, and fundraising events as well. No matter the occasion, Rockdale can make a gorgeous, customized wreath or centerpiece that is bound to suit any type of decoration and add elegance to any occasion.
