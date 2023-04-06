AeroMall, operated by Air Mobility Inc., starts its Service

Air Mobility Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hisashi Asai) has launched the service of "AeroMall" (https://aeromall.jp)
JAPAN, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Mobility Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hisashi Asai) has launched the service of "AeroMall" (https://aeromall.jp) the world's first matching website platform connecting eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and Drone aircraft manufacturers and suppliers of parts, materials and components for eVTOL and Drones.
【About AeroMall】
The global eVTOL aircraft market is expected to reach $30 billion by 2030, and global eVTOL aircraft manufacturers are facing hard competition to develop, obtain certification, and mass produce eVTOL aircraft. The 400 eVTOL aircraft manufacturers worldwide have a strong interest in Japanese components, which have a proven track record in automotive and aerospace industries, while Japanese component suppliers are seeking opportunity to enter into this huge market to expand their business. However, access to Japanese component suppliers is limited for overseas eVTOL manufacturers, many of which are start-up venture companies, and it is not always easy for Japanese component manufacturers to contact overseas eVTOL manufacturers. As such, expectations for a matching service to bring the two together have been growing.
Through the “AeroMall” website (https://aeromall.jp), overseas eVTOL and drone aircraft manufacturers can search for parts suppliers that develop and manufacture the parts they need, and to confirm specifications and place orders. “AeroMall” also allows component suppliers who receive technical inquiries from aircraft manufacturers to develop products with bespoke specifications by leveraging their unique technical capabilities. In addition, “AeroMall” provides support to component suppliers for secure trade control, insurance, and other services to ensure smooth, safe and reliable execution of the contract, up to the delivery of goods.
【Future Plans】
“AeroMall” are already in contact with more than 100 Japanese component suppliers and are receiving membership applications. AeroMall are also in contact with approximately 20 overseas aircraft manufacturers and have begun accepting applications for membership. Based on the feedback obtained from the “AeroMall” community, AirMobility Inc. will continue to make the "AeroMall" more useful and attractive for both aircraft manufacturers and component suppliers. “AeroMall” is expected to have membership of 500 component suppliers and 100 eVTOL/drone aircraft manufacturers with a total transaction volume of 4 billion Japanese Yen in 2025.
【Comment from Component Supplier】
“TAMAYAKIN Corporation is a heat treatment company certified by Rolls Royce in addition to JIS Q 9100 and Nadcap, and is highly valued by customers in various industries from aerospace, defense and medical. “We chose “AeroMall” as a platform to begin our challenge in the new field of eVTOL.” -said Mr. Takeshi Yamada, President and CEO, TAMAYAKIN Corporation. (URL: https://www.tamayakin.co.jp/)
【Comment from eVTOL Manufacturer】
“Japanese parts, materials and components manufacturers enjoy a good reputation in the automotive and aerospace industries and have the potential to make success of the eVTOL/Drone industries. However, it is difficult for eVTOL manufacturers outside Japan to find good Japanese suppliers of parts, materials, and components. “AeroMall” will enable us to easily contact good Japanese suppliers. I believe “AeroMall” will help us develop reliable eVTOL/Drone faster and accelerate the growth of the industry.” - said Mr. Sascha Hardegger, Chief Commercial Officer, Dufour Aerospace. (URL: https://www.dufour.aero)
【About AirMobility Inc.】
AirMobility Inc., established on August 1, 2019, aims to build system infrastructure on a platform for sales and services for eVTOLs/Drones and to provide a one-stop service for the operation of eVTOLs/Drones. In addition to AeroMall, a marketplace to connect eVTOL/Drones manufacturers and components suppliers, AirMobility Service Collaboration Platform (ASCP), is under development in-house, as a platform of services linked with navigation systems, take-off and landing verti-port systems, and other systems to provide services to ensure accurate and safe operation of eVTOLs. (URL: https://airmobility.co.jp/)
【For more information】
Please contact Air Mobility Inc.
Person in Charge: Mr. Nakae or Mr. Nishioka
TEL: 03-6273-1288
E-mail: aeromall-biz@airmobility.co.jp or info@aeromall.jp
