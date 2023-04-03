Rainbow Realty Group Unveils Its Impressive List Of Affiliated Companies

GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading cannabis real estate provider, Rainbow Realty Group, has just put out the list of its associations which, includes impressive players in the NY, market.
Rainbow Realty Group, a leading New York-based real estate investment firm focused on the USA cannabis industry, is proud to announce the unveiling of its impressive list of affiliated companies. The list of companies includes the likes of Gould Investors L.P, BRT Apartments Corp, One Liberty Properties, Inc & Majestic Property Management Corp. These companies are leading the way in the cannabis investments and business lending sector in New York. From cannabis investors to mortgage lenders, Rainbow Realty Group's affiliated companies offer a wide range of services to help those looking to invest or borrow money for their cannabis business. With this new list of affiliated companies, the company is poised to become one of the leading organizations for cannabis investors and businesses in New York.
Rainbow is a multi-fund manager that is committed to helping cannabis investors in New York get the funding they need. It offers commercial real estate properties and loans secured by real property to selected borrowers. As one of the leading cannabis business lenders, Rainbow provides innovative financing solutions tailored to meet the needs of its clients, with competitive rates and flexible terms. With expertise in cannabis mortgage investor lending, Rainbow strives to provide the best possible service for its clients.
With these affiliations, businesses can access capital from reliable and experienced lenders who specialize in cannabis investments. These affiliated companies are highly experienced in assessing risk and providing loans to cannabis businesses. They understand the complexities of the industry and have developed a range of innovative lending solutions to meet the needs of their clients. Furthermore, they are committed to providing secure, transparent, and affordable financing options for their customers.
The company spokesperson said," Rainbow Realty Group is excited to see how our partners have been reaching out to cannabis investors in New York. We are proud to be part of a network of cannabis business lenders and mortgage investors that are helping the industry grow and thrive. We want to thank our partners for their hard work and dedication, as they help us provide the best services possible.”
They added, “If you are looking to invest in the cannabis industry, then you should contact us. We provide a wide range of services for cannabis investors in New York, including cannabis business lenders and more. Our team of experienced professionals can help you find the right investment opportunities and ensure that your investments are secure. With our help, you can get the most out of your investments and maximize returns on your investments.”
Rainbow Realty Group's partnerships mean good things for businesses seeking lending as these affiliated companies offer a wide range of services that are paramount for any business to take off.
About Rainbow Realty Group
Rainbow Realty Group is a leading multi-fund manager based in Great Neck, NY. It is known to provide aid to canna-businesses.
