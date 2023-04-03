Perigee Direct Is Here To Provide Fluorolube Greases To Customers Looking For Them

The leading science and industrial provider, Perigee Direct, launches its range of Fluorolube greases for clients seeking the product.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, a leading office retail equipment provider, has announced that it now offers Fluorolube greases to customers looking for high-performance lubricants with corrosion-resistant properties. With over 17 years of experience in the industry, Perigee Direct has earned a reputation for providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service. The addition of Fluorolube greases to its product line is part of the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers in a wide range of industries.
Fluorolube greases provided by Perigee Direct are beneficial for metallic surfaces (except copper, aluminum, and magnesium) in applications that require stability and performance in strongly acidic and/or oxidizing environments with a long-lasting solution. Fluorolube greases behave like paste-like lubricants that deliver timeless lubrication and are saturated, hydrogen-free, low-molecular-weight polymers of chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE).
The benefits of using Fluorolube greases include their long-lasting lubrication, corrosion resistance, and ability to work in tough environments. They are also available in a wide range of viscosities to meet different application requirements.
Fluorolube greases are used by applying a thin layer to the surface to be lubricated. The package size will depend on the specific application and amount needed, as Fluorolube greases are sold in various sizes ranging from 1 lb to 80 lbs.
The various applications of Fluorolube greases include use in the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, as well as in the manufacturing of bearings, gears, and other mechanical components. They are also helpful in marine and offshore applications, where they can provide long-lasting lubrication in harsh and corrosive environments.
The CEO of the company said, "We are confident in the quality and performance of the Fluorolube greases and that we believe these products are going to be a great addition to our product line. Perigee Direct has received a lot of interest regarding the Fluorolube greases from various industries, and we encourage everyone to try it out and experience the benefits of long-lasting lubrication and corrosion resistance for themselves."
They also added, "One reason someone might choose to order from us is that our mission is to accelerate the transition to a sustainable industry. We look to supplying items easily while promoting sustainability in the industry with the clear goal to truly impact our clients' lives for the better."
Additionally, Perigee Direct offers super-fast order processing with same-day order turn-around and retail-inspired problem-solving and returns, which sets them apart from other industrial suppliers. Finally, Perigee Direct produces and supplies specialty consumables for Sciences and Industrial customers and organizations of all sizes, including adhesives, resins, containers, filling tools, plastic welding supplies and heat guns, industrial heating tools, tapes, and chemicals.
About Perigee Direct -
Perigee Direct is a leading dealer of essential consumables applicable to science and industrial fields. It was founded in 2006 and is known for its mission that looking toward a sustainable future.
