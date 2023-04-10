Summirow Dental Introduces Advanced EZscan Dental Scanner and CBCT Scanner for Enhanced Patient Care

Advanced Dental Technology at Summirow Hospital Dental Technology for Better Treatment at Summirow Dental

Summirow Dental Hospital announces the arrival of two new state-of-the-art technologies to their dental services - EZscan Dental Scanner and the CBCT Scanner.

Summirow Multispeciality Dental Hospital, a leading dental clinic in Surat, Gujarat, has taken a step toward digital dentistry. The dental clinic announces the arrival of two new state-of-the-art technologies to their dental services - the EZscan Dental Scanner and the CBCT Scanner.These cutting-edge technologies will enable the practice to offer more accurate and comfortable treatments, leading to better patient outcomes.The EZscan Dental Scanner will enable the practice to perform digital impressions with higher accuracy and speed, improving the process of creating dental restorations such as crowns, bridges, and implants. It offers a range of benefits that make it a standout technology in the dental industry. With its faster scanning speed, patients can receive more efficient and timely treatments. Its increased fluidity allows for smoother and more precise scans, minimizing discomfort during the scanning process.On the other hand, the CBCT Scanner provides 3D imaging for improved diagnosis and treatment planning in areas such as dental implants , oral surgery, endodontics, and orthodontics. With this technology, the dental team will have access to more accurate and detailed images, allowing them to provide better patient care and outcomes.CBCT scans offer significant benefits, including detecting dental issues that may not be visible with traditional x-rays, such as bone loss or impacted teeth. Moreover, the process is comfortable and quick, reducing patient anxiety during scanning.According to Dr. Ushma Kakkad (CEO, Chief Dentist & Implantologist), "our dedication to staying at the forefront of the dental industry is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We believe every patient deserves the best care possible, so we work tirelessly to ensure that we offer the most advanced treatments. Our mission is to provide our patients with the highest level of care and treatment, and we will continue to invest in new technologies and techniques to achieve this goal." Summirow Dental, with these state-of-the-art technologies , shall provide even more accurate, comfortable, and precise treatments to its patients. As a practice, they remain committed to staying at the forefront of the dental industry and investing in advanced technologies to set a benchmark in the overall healthcare industry. Their dedication to excellence and commitment to providing their patients with the highest quality care and treatment options remains unchanged.About Summirow DentalThe dental hospital is a state-of-the-art dental facility that provides a wide range of dental services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry including dental implants & dental aligners . With a team of experienced and skilled dentists, the hospital is dedicated to providing the highest dental care to all its patients, especially NRI patients seeking dental care in India.

