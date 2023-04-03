Children's Book Helps Families Talk About Breast Cancer and Provides Support for Children

MINNESOTA, USA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Davies, a retired first grade teacher, breast cancer survivor and patient advocate, award-winning author and member of SCBWI, has recently released a new children's book titled "Jeannie Ann's Grandma Has Breast Cancer". The book aims to help young children understand and cope with a loved one's breast cancer diagnosis.
Jeannie Ann is a typical six-year-old who learns that her grandma has breast cancer. The news brings up fears, questions, emotions, and misunderstandings that come with facing a medical challenge. With her loving family by her side, Jeannie Ann learns about what cancer can bring, including tumors, mastectomies, chemotherapy, pain, and loss, but also hope.
“Jeannie Ann's Grandma Has Breast Cancer" is a story written with honesty, love, and understanding for children of all ages. It's an excellent tool for parents, grandparents, teachers, and counselors to help young children understand and cope with a loved one's breast cancer diagnosis.
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. It's crucial to educate children about breast cancer and its impacts on the family. Talking with young children about breast cancer can be challenging, but it's essential to help them understand what's happening and how to support their loved one.
Davies' book is a valuable resource for parents and caregivers who want to talk to young children about breast cancer. The book helps children understand what breast cancer is, how it's treated, and how they can support their loved ones during this challenging time.
Diane Davies aims to support friendship, cooperation, and love for family and friends through her children's books. Her focus is on helping parents and caregivers talk to young children about breast cancer and providing them with the necessary support. Her book can help children learn about breast cancer and feel more comfortable asking questions and expressing their emotions.
Jeannie Ann's Grandma Has Breast Cancer" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local bookstores, and on Diane Davies' website at http://www.dianedavies.com.
About Diane Davies:
Diane Davies is a breast cancer survivor and activist, wife, mother, grandmother, former school teacher, author, former executive director of Circle in the Field: Peer Support for Breast Cancer, and Bush Leadership Fellow, 2011-2013. She lives in rural Hastings, Minnesota, with Willy the junk yard dog. Diane's two grandchildren live next door with their parents. You'll often find her at home on the St. Croix River on her boat called "Fiddle Fartin' Around" with her dog and her extended family.
