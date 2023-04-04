The Tokyo Rebel Project's Token Distribution, Staking, and Utility Opportunities Explained

Tokyo Rebels Unveils it's new Utility Token & Staking: Powering Noodleshop.xyz and beyond with class-based multipliers, tiered rewards, and captivating events
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staking Tokyo Rebels NFTs:
The Tokyo Rebels NFTs can be now staked on The Tokyo Rebels website, with no limit on the number of Tokyo Rebels NFTs one can stake. Gas costs for staking will be incurred when using the Ethereum network. Two gas costs to be aware of: signing the contract to allow access to tokens (one-time cost) and the actual staking/unstaking functions (incurred each time). It is more cost-effective to stake multiple Tokyo Rebels NFts at once versus smaller batches or individually.
*Gas prices fluctuate; track prices an Ethereum network gas tracker.
Token Statistics:
Total supply: 80,000,000 tokens
5,000,000 tokens: airdrops, hunts, and events
75,000,000 tokens: holder distribution
0 tokens: team allocation
Daily base distribution per Rebel: 10 tokens
Expected time for 100% distribution: *2 years
*Based on max output via number of staked Tokyo Rebels NFT's
Earning with With Tokyo Rebels NFTs:
Base daily earning: 10 tokens per Rebel (excluding multipliers and staked % factors)
Tiered system for holders with over 15 Rebels:
The daily base earning (DBE) for each Rebel will be determined by the % of Rebels in your wallet that are staked. The higher the percentage of staked Rebels, the more tokens earned.
Multipliers:
Multipliers will increase a Rebel's daily earning potential and can come in different forms, such as class-based, event-based, temporary buff-based, and medal-based from hunts.
All multipliers stack, allowing Rebels to increase their value over time.
Class Multipliers:
Rebel Class Trait: 1x
Ghoul Class Trait: 1x
Hunter Class Trait: 1.5x
Spirit Class Trait: 1.8x
TEN Class Trait: 2x
Event Multipliers:
Event multipliers can be earned during special events or contests. These multipliers can be temporary or permanent.
Example: Halloween event may offer a 1.2x multiplier for participating Rebels.
Temporary Buffs:
Temporary buffs can be purchased or earned and will provide a temporary boost to a Rebel's daily token earning.
Example: "Double Earnings for 7 Days" buff would double a Rebel's daily token earning for a week.
Medal Multipliers:
Earned from hunts, medals will provide a permanent multiplier boost to Rebels. These can be attached to a specific Rebel.
Example: A gold medal might provide a 1.1x multiplier.
Token Utility:
"YIN" tokens will have various intended utility use cases within the Rebel ecosystem, such as:
-Access to exclusive content or event participation.
-Used for staking or governance proposals.
-Redeemable for physical merchandise, NFTs, or other rewards.
-Directly on Noodleshop.xyz you will be able to use them to:
• Create Ads within Noodleshop.xyz
• Boost posts within specific categories
• Buy down your transaction fees
*Additional use cases to be introduced as the projects announced to be launched under
The Tokyo Rebels progress and evolve.
Liquidity Pool and Token Conversion:
When the token distribution moves on-chain, off-chain "YIN" tokens will be converted to on-chain tokens. A liquidity pool will be created for purchasing, allowing holders to buy tokens on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap or SushiSwap for use on The Tokyo Rebels projects such as Noodleshop. The conversion process and liquidity pool details will be provided in future updates.
Token Distribution Schedule:
Distribution will be managed through a smart contract, with a fixed amount of tokens released daily. The daily distribution amount will decrease over time, incentivizing early participation.
Distribution is expected to last for approximately 2 years.
Token Vesting:
Tokens earned through staking will not be subject to any vesting period and can be withdrawn or used at any time. Tokens earned through events, contests, or airdrops may be subject to vesting periods, depending on the specific event terms.
In summary, the Tokyo Rebel project's off-chain token distribution will provide numerous opportunities for holders to earn tokens by staking their Rebels, participating in events, and utilizing multipliers. The "YIN" tokens will have various utilities within the ecosystem and will eventually transition to an on-chain token with a liquidity pool for trading. With a distribution expected to last for approximately 2 years, early participation is incentivized, and holders can enjoy various benefits and rewards throughout the token distribution process. Discover the world of Tokyo Rebels NFTs, available for purchase on OpenSea.
