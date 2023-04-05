SmartVault Launches New Brand Identity and Website Reflecting Commitment to Advancing Cloud-Based Document Management

SmartVault's rebranding reflects the company’s commitment to easier document workflows and more secure cloud-based document management and portal solutions.
Our new brand identity reflects our mission to be the leading document management partner for accounting and professional services-based businesses.”
— Dania Buchanan, President, SmartVault
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartVault, a subsidiary of GetBusy, PLC, announced today its new brand identity and logo. This rebranding reflects the company’s continuous commitment to making document workflows easier and more secure with its cloud-based document management and client portal solutions.
The company’s updated brand aligns with the advancements in SmartVault’s core document management system. The new logo represents SmartVault with a bold symbol of a secure vault and the company name. The modern color palette expresses the trust, confidence, and optimism SmartVault fosters with its customers.
“Our new brand identity reflects our mission to be the leading document management partner for accounting and professional services-based businesses,” said Dania Buchanan, President of SmartVault. “Our bold identity creates a strong market presence while resonating with our customers, employees, and partners.”
SmartVault’s brand launch also includes a new website. “It’s designed to provide an enhanced user experience and to be a trusted resource for professionals looking to learn more about SmartVault, the benefits of our document management system, and best practices to build their businesses, among other subjects,” said Jonathan Young, Vice President of Marketing at SmartVault. “Developing a more meaningful connection with our audience is one of the key drivers of our new brand identity and website.” The new brand identity and website can be viewed at www.smartvault.com.
