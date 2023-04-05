Why it's important to learn Business English

Most of the business world speaks English. This online course will teach you to speak Business English well.
A student from Vietnam says the online course is a very useful way to "understand business concepts" and adds: “Business English allows me to learn and update my knowledge of the business world.”
— A Vietnamese student
DUNEDIN, OTAGO, NEW ZEALAND, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This business language online course allows everyone to work more effectively in a business environment.
Since English is the international language of business, with an estimated 1.7 billion people speaking English for business to some degree, it is important to learn Business English. This should mean better communication which will, in turn, ensure better international cooperation between individuals, companies and countries.
Nearly all multinational companies are expected to adopt English as the main international business language. Now that trade between countries has resumed post-pandemic, and as information technology makes communication easier, the use of English is expected to grow,
He also noted that many Vietnamese would like to become entrepreneurs instead of government employees. It's the same for people in many countries.
It is the right time to learn Business English. It will allow you to transact business in all sorts of environments.
The course was the brainchild of Lucia Dore who has extensive experience as an entrepreneur, in the corporate world as a financial journalist, and teaching English abroad. Her colleague, Valentine Lefrere also has extensive experience as an entrepreneur and teaching English to students from overseas.
