Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,594 in the last 365 days.

Why it's important to learn Business English

Most of the business world speaks English. This online course will teach you to speak Business English well.

A student from Vietnam says the online course is a very useful way to "understand business concepts" and adds: “Business English allows me to learn and update my knowledge of the business world.”
— A Vietnamese student
DUNEDIN, OTAGO, NEW ZEALAND, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This business language online course allows everyone to work more effectively in a business environment.

Since English is the international language of business, with an estimated 1.7 billion people speaking English for business to some degree, it is important to learn Business English. This should mean better communication which will, in turn, ensure better international cooperation between individuals, companies and countries.

In some countries people study English as a second language. These include countries in the Middle East, Asia, such as China, Vietnam and Japan, and South America. People who learn Business English as a second language can work for foreign companies or companies that trade with other countries.

Nearly all multinational companies are expected to adopt English as the main international business language. Now that trade between countries has resumed post-pandemic, and as information technology makes communication easier, the use of English is expected to grow,
A student from Vietnam says the online course is a very useful way to "understand business concepts" and adds: “Business English allows me to learn and update my knowledge of the business world.”

He also noted that many Vietnamese would like to become entrepreneurs instead of government employees. It's the same for people in many countries.

It is the right time to learn Business English. It will allow you to transact business in all sorts of environments.

The course was the brainchild of Lucia Dore who has extensive experience as an entrepreneur, in the corporate world as a financial journalist, and teaching English abroad. Her colleague, Valentine Lefrere also has extensive experience as an entrepreneur and teaching English to students from overseas.

To get access to the entire course or to individual modules go to www.learnbusinessenglish.net

Lucia Dore
Learn Business English
+64 277551170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Why it's important to learn Business English

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more