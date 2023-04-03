San Antonio RV and Boat Storage Unveils 25.7 Acre Development

San Antonio RV and Boat Storage Unveils 25 Acre Self Storage, RV Storage and Boat Storage Development
"Being just on the out-skirts of San Antonio will give our customers a break from having to fight the ever-growing inner-city traffic," said Partner Gary Cotton.”
— Gary Cotton
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio RV and Boat Storage is proud to announce the acquisition of 25.7 acres of land located on the outskirts of San Antonio Texas between Alamo Ranch and Medina Lake in Rio Medina, TX. This new development will feature over 92,000 sqft of mixed self-storage, RV storage and boat Storage, making it a one-stop shop for all your storage needs.
This state-of-the-art facility will feature modern amenities such as 24/7 surveillance cameras, motion activated lighting, gated access and more. In addition to these security features, San Antonio RV and Boat Storage also offers competitive rental rates that make them the storage facility of choice for Northwest San Antonio residence.
"Being just on the out-skirts of San Antonio will give our customers a break from having to fight the ever-growing inner-city traffic," said Partner Gary Cotton. "Instead, our customers will save time and enjoy a traffic free drive to their new storage unit".
The facility's convenient location is only part of what makes it so appealing. Customers will be able to easily access their storage units 24/7. The property also features drive up units with plenty of space for large vehicles such as boats or recreational vehicles (RVs). San Antonio RV and Boat Storage has already begun accepting reservations in anticipation of a quick project completion.
San Antonio RV and Boat Storage is excited to provide this much needed service to the community at large. With its convenient location, top-notch security features and competitive rates the company expects a high demand for its services when construction is completed later this year. For more information about San Antonio RV and Boat Storage please visit their website at www.sarvandboatstorage.com or call 210-245-8616.
