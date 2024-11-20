San Antonio RV and Boat Storage Opens Phase 2 of Its State-of-the-Art Storage Facility

Self Storage

San Antonio RV and Boat Storage is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Phase 2 of its premier storage facility.

Phase 2 is a direct response to the incredible demand we’ve seen from our customers.” — Kerrie Cotton

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Antonio RV and Boat Storage is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Phase 2 of its premier storage facility located between Alamo Ranch and Medina Lake, catering to the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions in the area.Phase 2 expands upon the facility’s existing offerings, adding 133 new spaces for RVs, boats, and self-storage units, making it the go-to destination for residents, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts. With this expansion, the facility now boasts:- Covered and uncovered RV and boat storage options with 24/7 surveillance.- Drive up self-storage units, perfect for protecting sensitive items.- Wide drive aisles and enhanced accessibility for large vehicles and trailers.- On-site RV dump station exclusive for tenants.- A convenient location situated between Alamo Ranch, Medina Lake and Potranco Road, ideal for residents of nearby communities like Redbird Ranch.“Phase 2 is a direct response to the incredible demand we’ve seen from our customers,” said Kerrie Cotton, General Manager of San Antonio RV and Boat Storage. “We’re proud to offer a secure, high-quality space that meets the needs of our community and enhances their storage experience.”The facility also features cutting-edge security systems, including gated access, LED lighting, motion detection cameras and video monitoring ensuring peace of mind for customers.To celebrate the grand opening of Phase 2, San Antonio RV and Boat Storage is offering special introductory rates for new customers. Interested individuals can learn more by visiting the facility or contacting us at 210-245-8616.For more information, visit www.sarvandboatstorage.com or call 210-245-8616.About San Antonio RV and Boat StorageSan Antonio RV and Boat Storage is a locally owned and operated facility dedicated to providing top-notch storage solutions for RVs, boats, and personal items. Conveniently located near Culebra Road and 471, the facility prides itself on offering exceptional customer service and state-of-the-art amenities for residents and visitors alike.

