The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Wins Honorable Mention for the Book The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2023
CARVER, MA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina is a winner of a Honorable Mention at The BookFest Awards Spring 2023 for the book(s) titled The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything. The book is honored in the Children’s – Social Themes category.
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's dedication to honoring authors is rooted in a belief in the transformative power of literature and a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “It is important to recognize authors for the role they play in creating and sharing stories that entertain, educate, and inspire readers. Books transport us to new worlds, broaden perspectives, and foster empathy. As the Founder of The BookFest, I believe that by saluting authors and their literary achievements we elevate the importance of literature in our society.”
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions."
For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hello Friends! My name is Dr. Heidi; I have been passionate about dogs since I was a little girl, and as a business psychologist, college professor, and mother, I strongly believe in the importance of education and lifelong learning. I have combined my love for dogs and my passion for learning and education into this children's book series. Each book is intended to share a lesson learned, such as helping others, sharing, building confidence, and much more. Becoming a mother was the catalyst to see this dream come true and help share these messages in a way my own daughter and other children would enjoy. I hope you enjoy these stories as much as I enjoyed writing them!
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
