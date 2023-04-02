Web 3.0 and Industry Leaders to Brainstorm Cultural Preservation at Roundtabl

Experts to share perspectives on sustainable technology aligned with UN SDGs in San Francisco

SEOUL, Korea, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCOP, an NFT art and culture platform operator, has partnered with SDG Impact Fund and Blue Continent to arrange a roundtable for Web 3.0 experts and industry leaders on cultural preservation. The discussion will focus on the benefits of technology aligned with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) and set global cultural unity and reconciliation objectives.

The roundtable is slated for May 2023 in San Francisco, where panelists will share perspectives on technology, climate change, and cultural sustainability. The event lineup includes Executive Director of SDG Impact Fund Bryan Doreian, spokespersons from Full Stack Ventures, and representatives from the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia. Deloitte Korea's ESG practice is the invited chair.

Managing Director of Khmer Capital Joseph Lee and a roundtable organizer stated, "Recorded data has long been recognized as an asset. Extracting its value to preserve individual and collective human identities is an important economic and technological stewardship goal." Lee noted that while Cambodia has risen above its tragic history of ethnic genocide, its people are still without access to their cultural heritage. According to a renowned speaker and cultural liaison Professor Ramsay Taum, technological advancements for cultural preservation, such as distributed ledger technology (DLT), artificial intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (Metaverse), and Information and Communications Technology (ICT), are being underutilized.

"Who we are is not tied to a flag, language, or geographical location," says Taum, "but rather our values, spirituality, and culture."

SDG Impact Fund ($11 billion AUM) is a US-based Donor Advised Fund (DAF) that invests in projects and initiatives to achieve the United Nations SDG 17 sustainable development goals. Khmer Capital Group is a Phnom Penh-based investment banking group specializing in Cambodian corporate finance, insurance, trusts, and asset management. Blue Continent is a digital economic and social development research institute headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About NCOP

NCOP.io is a non-fungible tokens platform based in Korea that issues, trades, and distributes NFTs and underlying tokens on the App platform. NCOP's service platform facilitates community interactions between artists and users while providing collective intelligence for discovering, evaluating, and preserving NFTs.

