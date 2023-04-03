Consciousness and creativity capsuled: Nina Kolomiitseva shares her most prominent success story

YASPIS

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nina Kolomiitseva — founder of YASPIS fashion brand and 108 Org application. Nina also created 108 cultural organization which promotes intellectual and spiritual growth among young generations and launched a yoga and meditation course called Three limbs of mindfulness.



Ukrainian by origin but happened to become a citizen of the world by travelling to the most beautiful and remote locations and being in touch with people of art and creative minds all around the globe. Nina created a strong community of conscious people around her personal brand. On one hand, she inspires women to be feminine, expressive and self-aware.

On the other hand, Nina inspires everyone — men and women by the story of her success. Having started her journey of spiritual self exploration 7 years ago in India, she learned how to realise inner purpose and live in accordance to this purpose, choosing the path of self growth and development every single day.

Her projects: YASPIS (https://yaspisbrand.com/) and 108 Organization grew up in the past 3 years and are now recognised as a real community of likeminded people who strive for conscious and successful lives.

The most recent project launched 1,5 years ago is YASPIS — contemporary capsule fashion brand. It has become a huge success starting from the very beginning and keeps being considered a very promising young generation fashion brand.

“I used the idea of colours representing nature elements to create particular YASPIS palette. It is the manifestation of different energies, which, I really believe that, can boost some of human personal features.”

YASPIS has already been featured in Paris fashion week showrooms in fall 2022 and involved in a huge collaboration with Situationist — an outstanding Georgian brand. YASPISxSituationist collaboration was presented in the runway show on the 4th of February 2023.

“Now I am proud to say, the project I cured from the very beginning and in which I’ve put my heart has become a true success recognised by fashion community.”



Another project, 108 Organization, has started as a cultural organization promoting spiritual development and self-education for people of all ages, sexes and nationalities. Later on it has been extended by creating an app — 108 Org — to become an online course platform where Nina gathers courses from the best specialists in different fields of self-realisation. People who tried Nina’s course have approved the effectiveness of these studies and they are now expanding their knowledge following Nina and 108 Organization on social media and participating in different online activities.



“Recapping the past years, it was not an easy journey, I had a lot of spontaneous obstacles on my way. But whatever I believe in, becomes reality and I am grateful for my stubbornness and determination in all life fields.”

