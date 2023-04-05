Gloworder Launches Revolutionary App to Optimize Bar Businesses

Game-changing bar app allows standing bar and nightclub customers to order and pay from their own phones
Gloworder offers incredible value to the bar industry by increasing efficiency and revenue potential, while also absorbing common industry headaches and providing a better customer experience.”
— Gordon Beecher
DENVER, CO, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloworder, the mobile ordering and payment platform for bars and nightclubs, is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. The patented app revolutionizes the way customers order and pay for their drinks while providing bars and nightclubs with a more efficient and streamlined ordering process.
With Gloworder, customers order and pay (automatically) for drinks using their phones, improving transactional efficiency by 70%, reducing wait times for customers, and increasing revenue for bars. Perhaps best of all for bar owners, Gloworder pays interchange fees and assumes all liability for chargebacks. This means that bars and nightclubs can accept credit card payments without having to worry about the associated costs and risks. Additionally, Gloworder gives bar owners real-time menu management, which allows them to update and customize their menus and keep customers informed about the latest offerings. Bar owners and managers can track sales data, monitor inventory, and make better decisions and predictions by using the app's value data.
To celebrate the launch of the app, Gloworder is offering the first ten bars in each major market free access to the platform forever. "Gloworder offers incredible value to the bar industry by drastically increasing efficiency and revenue potential, while also absorbing common industry headaches and providing a better customer experience," said Gordon Beecher, CEO of Gloworder.
For more information about Gloworder and how it can benefit your bar or nightclub, please visit www.gloworder.com or email any inquiries to info@gloworder.com.
