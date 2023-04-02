Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,843 in the last 365 days.

RE: 89 SB JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 CRASH- DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE/ SEVERAL HOURS

UPDATE**

THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE, BOTH SB LANES OF 89 IN THE AREA OF EXIT 7 ARE BACK OPEN.

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

From: Bulger, Michelle
Sent: Sunday, April 2, 2023 9:32 AM
To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 89 SB JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 CRASH- DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE/ SEVERAL HOURS

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

BERLIN VSP

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

89 SOUTH BOUND JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 is experiencing delays due to a crash . 89 SOUTH BOUND IS DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC WHICH IS BEING DIVERTED VIA THE BREAK DOWN LANE.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice/ SEVERAL HOURS.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

Phone: 802.878.7111 Option 3

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

You just read:

RE: 89 SB JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 CRASH- DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE/ SEVERAL HOURS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more