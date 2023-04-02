RE: 89 SB JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 CRASH- DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE/ SEVERAL HOURS

UPDATE**

THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE, BOTH SB LANES OF 89 IN THE AREA OF EXIT 7 ARE BACK OPEN.

Michelle Bulger Emergency Communications Dispatcher I VSP Williston PSAP Phone: 802.878.7111 Fax: 802.878.3173

From: Bulger, Michelle

Sent: Sunday, April 2, 2023 9:32 AM

To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: 89 SB JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 CRASH- DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE/ SEVERAL HOURS

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

BERLIN VSP

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

89 SOUTH BOUND JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 is experiencing delays due to a crash . 89 SOUTH BOUND IS DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC WHICH IS BEING DIVERTED VIA THE BREAK DOWN LANE.

This incident is expected to last until further notice/ SEVERAL HOURS. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

Phone: 802.878.7111 Option 3

Fax: 802.878.3173