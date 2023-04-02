Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson Publishes an Insightful Book About Philanthropy

The book “Giving Is Not Just For The Very Rich: A How-to Guide for Giving and Philanthropy” by Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson was displayed at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet last January 27-30, 2023, at New Orleans Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Giving Is Not Just For The Very Rich: A How-to Guide for Giving and Philanthropy” is a valuable source for those interested in becoming philanthropists and wanting to understand the concept of giving.

The book shares Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson's point of view regarding the multi-faceted values of giving. She emphasizes that contributions can come in many ways and that an individual need not be a celebrity, a millionaire, or a businessman to be able to give to nonprofit organizations and charities.

Volunteering is also one of the most effective ways to give back. Regardless of one's financial situation, one can still make a significant contribution to the betterment of humanity. However, it is also crucial that one should know how or where to start.

Although there can be a lot of complex terms and discussions about philanthropy, Dr. Susan goes into a lot of detail to make it easier for her readers to comprehend what she wants to discuss with them. There are chapters in the book that focuses on guiding wealthy donors on how to set up their own project, enumerating the many benefits of giving, and discussing the major features of American philanthropy.

The author also acknowledges some well-known philanthropists not to intimidate the readers but to make them feel inspired and determined to become a philanthropist in their own way.

Want to read Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson's “Giving Is Not Just For The Very Rich: A How-to Guide for Giving and Philanthropy”? Grab a copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“Giving Is Not Just For The Very Rich: A How-to Guide for Giving and Philanthropy”

Author | Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson

Published Date | June 29, 2012

Publisher | CreateSpace Independent Publishing Form

Genre | Political Science and Social Sciences

Author Bio

Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson was the President of International Consultants, Inc. and had been consulting for international business, educational, cultural, and other institutions. She headed several small international business firms for many years, using her earned income to sponsor cultural and educational programs. Her books and articles have also been published on four continents.

— WebWireID302856 —