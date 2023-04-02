Dyrrell Hoyt Mangalsingh's "Something Else" Sparks Hope to His Readers' Hearts

The fantastic sci-fi book “Something Else” by Dyrrell Hoyt Mangalsingh will thrill fans of action and fantasy books. Despite its riveting plot replete with out-of-this-world characters, Dyrrell's book tells a story of hope.

“Something Else” is the story of a girl who seems pretty typical until she is given a particular item that makes her an extraordinary woman. Rebecca's story is one of genuine acceptance and awful disdain as she makes her way through society. The 18-year-old has so much influence that she is continuously barraged with the world's concerns.

Every day, she is faced with the decision of whether or not to use her exceptional ability to aid others in need, testing her dedication and determination to the farthest extent.

After some time, everything seems to have fallen into place and looks hopeful. But Something out in the distance poses an immediate threat that will force her to pick between the survival of humanity and its extinction. Readers who feel that hope is too far to reach will be fascinated by Dyrrell's brilliant science fiction.

What could it be? Find out and purchase a copy of “Something Else” by Dyrrell Hoyt Mangalsingh. Available on the ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

Author | Dyrrell Hoyt Mangalsingh

Genre | Science Fiction

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Published Date | July 21, 2022



Author

Dyrrell Hoyt Mangalsingh was born in New York and raised in the Caribbean. He joined the US Air Force right out of high school. Growing up, he never had the desire to write, but he always had a creative mind. Dyrrell has expressed his imagination in many different avenues, like inventing, pencil art, videography, and even writing, directing, and animating a movie.

