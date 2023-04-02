Dairl M. Johnson's Book Ready for Display at The London Book Fair 2023

ReadersMagnet is excited to display the mystery thriller “In Search of Tom Candy” by Dairl M. Johnson at the London Book Fair on April 18 to 20, 2023, at Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd., London W14 8UX, UK.

“In Search of Tom Candy” tells a story about the Lincoln Conspiracy. The story is set in 1904, wherein John Stanton, a journalist and the son of Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War, sets out to clear his father of any responsibility in the assassination of the great sixteenth president of the United States.

A group of revisionist historians has accused Secretary Edwin Stanton of being at the heart of the assassination plot based on a mountain of evidence, both direct and indirect. However, John believes he's uncovered the reason why his father is being smeared, which is a massive, far-reaching conspiracy spanning forty years. Tom Candy, a mysterious Englishman, is at the core of it all. His only claim to fame is a historic cattle drive from Texas to Manhattan.

Exactly who is this Candy character, anyway? What role did he play in the terrible, brutal American Civil War and the tragic assassination of President Abraham Lincoln? John will go on a dangerous journey across the continent to uncover the answers to these and other issues.

Get a copy of Dairl M. Johnson's “In Search of Tom Candy” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can also visit author's website at https://www.dairlmjohnson.com/.

In Search of Tom Candy

Author | Dairl M. Johnson

Genre | Mystery/Thriller/Adventure/Suspense

Publisher | Self - Published

Published date | December 5, 2015

Author

Dairl Johnson is a former US Navy jet fighter pilot, IBM executive, and founder of multiple successful companies, for which he has been featured in Entrepreneur magazine as one of the 50 hottest business startups in America.

A lifelong outdoorsman, he has owned and operated a horse ranch and enjoys outdoor activities ranging from mountain climbing to scuba diving to big-game hunting. He has three children and ten grandchildren and currently lives in Seal Beach, California, with his wife of 48 years, Claudine.

