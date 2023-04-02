Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,908 in the last 365 days.

Dairl M. Johnson's Book Ready for Display at The London Book Fair 2023

ReadersMagnet is excited to display the mystery thriller “In Search of Tom Candy” by Dairl M. Johnson at the London Book Fair on April 18 to 20, 2023, at Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd., London W14 8UX, UK.

“In Search of Tom Candy” tells a story about the Lincoln Conspiracy. The story is set in 1904, wherein John Stanton, a journalist and the son of Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War, sets out to clear his father of any responsibility in the assassination of the great sixteenth president of the United States.

A group of revisionist historians has accused Secretary Edwin Stanton of being at the heart of the assassination plot based on a mountain of evidence, both direct and indirect. However, John believes he's uncovered the reason why his father is being smeared, which is a massive, far-reaching conspiracy spanning forty years. Tom Candy, a mysterious Englishman, is at the core of it all. His only claim to fame is a historic cattle drive from Texas to Manhattan.

Exactly who is this Candy character, anyway? What role did he play in the terrible, brutal American Civil War and the tragic assassination of President Abraham Lincoln? John will go on a dangerous journey across the continent to uncover the answers to these and other issues.

Get a copy of Dairl M. Johnson's “In Search of Tom Candy” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can also visit author's website at https://www.dairlmjohnson.com/.

In Search of Tom Candy
Author | Dairl M. Johnson
Genre | Mystery/Thriller/Adventure/Suspense
Publisher | Self - Published
Published date | December 5, 2015

Author
Dairl Johnson is a former US Navy jet fighter pilot, IBM executive, and founder of multiple successful companies, for which he has been featured in Entrepreneur magazine as one of the 50 hottest business startups in America.

A lifelong outdoorsman, he has owned and operated a horse ranch and enjoys outdoor activities ranging from mountain climbing to scuba diving to big-game hunting. He has three children and ten grandchildren and currently lives in Seal Beach, California, with his wife of 48 years, Claudine.

— WebWireID302899 —


You just read:

Dairl M. Johnson's Book Ready for Display at The London Book Fair 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more