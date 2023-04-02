Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Hajdu, MP Lapointe and MP Serré to visit Lockerby Legion in Sudbury to highlight new grocery rebate announced in Budget 2023/

SUDBURY, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and MP for Thunder Bay–Superior North, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, and Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for the Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, will join Jennifer Huard, President of the Lockerby Legion Branch 564 in Sudbury to highlight the new grocery federal budget investments in an affordable economy.

Participants will provide short remarks before a photo opportunity. A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
Time: 10:45 a.m. (ET)

Where: Lockerby Legion Branch 564
2200 Long Lake Road
Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 5H1

