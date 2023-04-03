The Knights Award 2023 - Open for Nominations

President of The Council is providing guidance on the significance of branding

A highly anticipated The Knights Award 2023, aiming to recognise the outstanding accomplishments of businesses in South East Asia is now open for Nomination!

We are honoured to launch The Knights Award 2023, and we believe that it will be the stepping stone to a promising economic growth in South East Asia” — Dr Zyro Wong

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Knights Award 2023: Celebrating Business Excellence in Malaysia

A press conference was held to launch the highly anticipated business award event, The Knights Award 2023. The conference took place at the Vogue Lounge @ KL Gateway Mall, Kuala Lumpur, and featured prominent organisations and public figures who are supporting this important initiative.

Amongst others, the event was graced by the Royal Patron of the event, YBM Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the Father of Malaysian Economic Development. Expressing his steadfast support for the award, he urged the business community to take part in this significant cause for the development of the business community and the society at large.

The Knights Award 2023 is a prestigious business award event that seeks to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of businesses in South East Asia. The winners of the awards will be celebrated in the Ennoblement Ceremony of the event for their exceptional performance in their respective industries. These leaders are emblematic of excellence, innovation and sustainability. The Knights Award aims to create an elite nexus of leaders to enable cross-border and cross-industry collaborations for maximum market exposure and joint success.

Forming the backbone of this event is the Council of Lords, which consists of many distinguished leaders from various industries and countries. They are, Dato Hj Ismail Nordin, the Deputy Chairman of Supermarket Cooperative Ltd; YBHG. PPJ. Bersekutu (PA) Puan Sri To’ Puan Datuk Prof. Dr. Shariffa Sabrina Binti Syed Akil, the President of Women’s Sport Fitness Foundation of Malaysia; Datuk Dr Kumararajah, the Council Member of National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia; Juan Jose Delgado, the former Chief Marketing Officer of Amazon; Leng Yein, the Malaysia #1 Chinese Female Influencer; Dr. Jon Low, Doctor of Stomatology; and Kelvin Chan Kin Man, a Hong Kong TVB Artiste.

As one of the highlight events of 2023, it signifies the growth and development of the business community that constitutes the pillar of the Malaysian economy. The event promises to be a showcase of the best of Malaysian business standards, and an opportunity to inspire others to strive for excellence and growth.

The Knights Award 2023 will be held at the St. Regis Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, and will feature various categories of awards. The award ceremony promises to be a memorable occasion with the attendance of business leaders, celebrities, key opinion leaders and other significant stakeholders.

Nominations are now open. The Knights Award is committed to discovering outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses irrespective of their company's size or industry, empowering them with effective branding strategies so that they can stand firm in the competitive market. Every entrepreneur deserves recognition and encouragement to succeed. Therefore, we invite all entrepreneurs to submit their entries.

Kindly visit www.theknightsaward.com or drop an email to contact@theknightsaward.com for more info. Should there be any inquiries, kindly contact Dr Zyro Wong ( President of Council ) at +6 016 843 1459.

Our Patron - YBM Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah