Fan2Stage Alpha Test Phase Comes to an End, Seeks Beta Testers for Summer

Fan Play Screen Shot from Alpha Testing

Artists and bands that live stream shows can now get real fan feed back live without the distraction of tiny text boxes.

This is nothing like what we expected, but this is a genuine game changer at the right time”
— Talk show producer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fan2Stage, the revolutionary live streaming platform that allows artists and bands to get real-time fan reactions to their shows. After nearly 18 months of testing, Fan2Stage is approaching the end of its Alpha test phase and is now seeking artists and bands to sign up for the Beta phase this summer.

The Beta phase will be free for the first 100 Beta testers who host at least 5 shows before the end of the year. All of the beta testers that finish the five shows will also get the next two years of Fan2Stage Premium for free. Fan2Stage is designed to provide an interactive and engaging experience for both the artist and their fans. Artists can stream their shows live, and fans can interact with the artist and each other in real-time.

The Alpha test phase has been a great success, with over 100 live shows completed including a season of CoolToys TV. A senior talk show executive quipped "This is nothing like what we expected, but this is a genuine game changer at the right time". The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many artists and bands praising the platform for its ease of use and the ability to get real-time feedback from their fans.

Initially developed for bands like Late Night Union to be able to live stream their shows during the pandemic lockdowns, testing expanded the horizons. Talk shows, comedians and musicians all get that feedback they need to take the show to the next level. Any live performer will tell you that fan feed back is the energy that they need to get the show going. Anyone can play in silence, but live shows are a completely different type of show, and without fan feedback those shows just don't happen.

During the testing phase all of the performers agreed that knowing the feed back they heard was from real fans made the difference. Fans initially weren't sure how it would go but just minutes into shows fans were smiling and asking if they could down load the demo app to keep using it at home. As Fan2Stage moves to beta test the fan side application will be available in the Apple App Store and the Google Android Play Store.

Fan2Stage is now looking for more artists and bands to join the Beta phase and help shape the future of the platform. Those interested in participating can sign up at www.fan2stage.com.

Fan2Stage Alpha Test Phase Comes to an End, Seeks Beta Testers for Summer

