Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against West Hills Hospital for Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees With Rest Periods

West Hills Hospital allegedly failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required off-duty rest breaks, which allegedly resulted in employees missing out on minimum and overtime wages.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 02, 2023

The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against West Hills Hospital, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against West Hills Hospital is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 23STCV05973. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, West Hills Hospital allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to provide wages when due, and (g) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges, the company's non-exempt employees were allegedly unable to take off-duty meal breaks due to their rigorous work schedules. California labor laws require an employer to provide an employee required to perform work for more than five (5) hours during a shift with, a thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal break prior to the end of the employee's fifth (5th) hour of work and a second uninterrupted meal break when employees are required to work ten (10) hours. The Complaint claims that the company did not provide their employees who forfeited meal breaks additional compensation.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against West Hills Hospital, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

