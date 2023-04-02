The Baldwin Avenue Gallery in Sierra Madre Continues Lori Poncsak Show Through April

After filling the house for the opening, Lori Poncsak's work will be on display at the Baldwin Avenue Gallery for the month of April
This is amazing, this many people coming all the way to Sierra Madre. Better yet paintings are already sold, I have to bring more tomorrow.”
— Lori Poncsak
SIERRA MADRE, CA, USA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baldwin Avenue Gallery is proud to host the work of contemporary artist Lori Ponscak for the month of April. Ponscak’s work has been featured in galleries across the country, and her opening at Baldwin Avenue Gallery was a huge success. After navigating a packed house, Lori Poncsak said "This is amazing, this many people coming all the way to Sierra Madre. Better yet paintings are already sold, I have to bring more tomorrow."
Ponscak’s work isn't locked into a single style any longer. Fans of her work will find her large colorful contemporary paintings. They will also find some new brightly colored New Orleans Blues Folk Art style and one that caught my eye. After taking on the challenge given to her by her daughter, Lori decided to push one step higher and created a very eye catching black and white painting that looks like it is waiting for just the right piano to share a room with.
Lori's art shows a little bit of the wild craziness of the world we live in and yet it is calming with the colors and lines and curves that engage the eye. Her pieces feature bright colors and bold lines, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, with the one notable black and white exception.
“We are thrilled to have Lori Poncsak’s work on display in our gallery,” said gallery owner, Michael Todd Serr. “Her work is truly unique and we are excited to share it with our friends both old and new.”
The exhibit will be on display through the end of April. Baldwin Avenue Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.
