My Drink Order, An App To Get a Drink or The Check In A Noisy Bar Without Screaming

CoolToys TV Host Scott Bourquin was thirsty. He had been hosting a show all day and trying to fine tune the test version of Fan2Stage. After several hours of talking to the camera his voice was shot and all he wanted was a cold beer. Cruising into Nashville's famous "The Row" for a beer he stood four deep trying to get the bartenders attention. "Here I am wanting to buy a drink and people that already have a drink are just standing there. I didn't have enough energy to shout." Scott said. It was an "ah ha moment". There had to be an easier way without screaming or being rude and shoving people over. He searched the app store and found nothing. Several minutes later the first version of My Drink Order was put to work. Sometimes the simplest solutions solve the biggest problems.
With a simple app, Scott was able to make ordering a drink in a noisy bar easy. Has it ever been easy for you to order in a noisy bar? Has the bartender ever smiled when you tried to order? Scott held up his phone and had a beer and a smile within seconds. He did it with an app he created that is now called "My Drink Order" on the Apple App Store and "My Drink" on the Google Android App Store. With the new mobile app, My Drink Order. With My Drink Order, bar hopping has never been easier, from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Nashville to Times Square.
My Drink Order is a simple solution for a problem that everyone walking in to a busy bar is going to have. In some ways this simple solution is a revolutionary mobile app that allows users to place their drink order by showing it on their phone. A flashing screen gets the servers attention instead of trying to shout it out over the crowd. With the app, users can select their favorite drinks, request another round or the check - all without having to shout disrespectfully at the bartender.
If you watch CoolToys TV you know Scott Travels often, so new ideas are always being added to My Drink Order. Sitting in Hawaii on the beach, music playing, people talking and waves crashing on the beach all made for the perfect tropical back ground. Since My drink order was made for those crazy busy down town bars, it didn't have fancy drinks like a Mai Tai. Without the app Scott was trying to order a Mai Tai from a waitress who used a Cochlear hearing device. The noisy bar wasn't helping her. So another "ah ha moment" happened and Scott added a customizer. Now if you want a special order you can type it in and hit the "hey button" just as easily as ordering a beer. Voila, her job was made easier and Scott got his Mai Tai.
The CoolToys TV and Fan2Stage are excited to offer My Drink Order to make ordering a drink in a noisy bar easier. With My Drink Order, bar hopping is easier and you just might get a beer quicker with a smile.
Fan2Stage LLC is a based in Huntington Beach California and builds apps that help people connect.
