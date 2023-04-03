A Step-forward by Timmy, The World's First AI-Generated Offline Art Exhibition in New York

Timmy Liang, fashion producer and visual artist in New York, has curated the World's First AI-Generated Offline Art Exhibition in New York
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Step-forward by Timmy (Xi Liang), The World's First AI-Generated Offline Art Exhibition in New York
Timmy(Xi) Liang, fashion producer and AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Creativity) artist in New York, a pioneer in the AIGC industry, has launched the world's first AI-generated offline art exhibition in New York City. This exhibition marks a signature milestone for the AIGC industry, as it is the first of its kind to be presented in a physical space.
It has witnessed a lot Ai work already, but none of them have been put into a physical exhibition like Timmy is doing, since the role of Ai artwork is still undefined, the commercialization process of Ai art is still not very clear. Many people just created Ai work for fun and not take it very seriously, but Timmy already the potential of Ai and how it can be an independent art form and empower the art world. The exhibition, titled "A is Not Just An i," features a collection of Ai-generated art works created by Timmy. "A is Not Just An i" means the boundaries between Ai art and traditional art has been even blur. Ai is not just a supplement to the traditions but a new way itself a type of art and definitely it has the place in physical art exhibitions. The works range from abstract paintings to digital photography-like works but with a combination of traditional Chinese culture and modern aesthetic. Timmy is a very established fashion producer and used a lot of AI-driven creative platforms to discover the best way to create Ai-artwork with a sense of fashion photography and he finally made it.
The exhibition will be open to the public in April at 178 Bleecker St, New York City. Timmy's 《Panda Warrior》、《Mythology God Nuwa》、《Ai Fashion》collection will be showcased and visitors will be able to view the works and learn more about the creative process behind them.
In the White Elephant studio's statement, "We are thrilled to be launching the world's first AI-generated offline art exhibition in New York City. This exhibition marks a major milestone for the AIGC industry, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this new and exciting field."
The AI-Generated Art Show is a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the potential of AI-generated art. Timmy is committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, and this exhibition is a testament to that commitment.
