Allah-Las, The Main Squeeze, & Young Dubliners To Headline Topanga Days Over Memorial Day Weekend

All proceeds to benefit the Topanga Community Center

TOPANGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When: Saturday, Sunday & Monday—May 27th, 28th & 29th

10 a.m.—7 p.m. daily

Memorial Day Parade—Monday, May 29th, 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Where: Topanga Days Country Fair: 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA

Topanga Days Parade: Pine Tree Circle, 120 S. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA

Topanga Days is back! In its 48th year, the three-day family-friendly festival and fundraiser continues to draw a diverse group of people together through an eclectic mix of musical acts with plenty of activities that are fun for all ages plus local artists and vendors, food, and the outrageous and whacky Memorial Day parade. This year’s musical lineup features the surf rock, neo psychedelic vibes of Los Angeles natives, Allah-Las, on Saturday, May 27th at 5:30 p.m., the funky, soulful grooves of jam band, The Main Squeeze, on Sunday, May 28th at 5:30 p.m., and the raucous and genre blending sound of Celtic Rock stalwarts, Young Dubliners, on Monday, May 29th at 3:45 p.m. The diverse, high-quality lineup also includes Venice, Jared James Nichols, Boostive, Forty Feet Tall, and the Spazmatics.

Founded in 1973 by actors, writers, artists, musicians, and nature-lovers, who called Topanga Canyon home, Topanga Days Country Fair began as a grassroots fundraiser to support the Topanga Community House. Today, residents remain a mix of artists, families, professionals and free spirits. Music aficionados, ranging from Millennials to Boomers, flock to the annual event nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains to enjoy arts and craft booths, belly dancing, and more than 25 musical acts performing on two stages over three days. With plenty of activities for kids—from creative face painting to a Kids’ Zone with various games, a playground, giant slide, and bounce house—this event makes for the perfect family outing.

Madcap games and contests like the Sack Race, Egg Toss, and the notorious Pie Eating Contest make for inter-generational excitement. A highlight of the weekend is the Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning, May 29th from 8:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. The parade features an impressive stream of floats, cars, horses, dogs, kids, fire trucks and more. This year’s Grand Marshals are The Topanga Trash Warriors, led by co-founders, Joseph Rosendo and Roger Pugliese. Every Sunday since the group’s formation in 2016, the Topanga Trash Warriors collect trash along Topanga Canyon Boulevard that would otherwise end up in Topanga Creek or the Pacific Ocean. The Trash Warriors will lead the parade of dancing, prancing and singing in tribute to and remembrance of those in the armed forces who gave their lives for this country. The parade ends at the entrance of the Topanga Community Center, where Monday’s festivities will begin with Catherine McClenahan singing our National Anthem and a flag raising ceremony honoring members of the military. All members of the armed forces, past and present, with military I.D. receive free entrance to the Country Fair.

Food fare ranges from BBQ and Pizza to Mexican and Vegan, with old-fashioned Kettle Corn, deserts, ice cream, smoothies and much more. There will be beer, wine and our popular sangria bar, too.

Parking is available on the street with free shuttle service. Limited handicapped parking is provided on the Community House grounds. Only service dogs with appropriate and current papers, wearing vests, are allowed.

Founded in 1949, the Topanga Community Center is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the improvement and preservation of the Topanga Community House and its surrounding grounds. 2017 marked an official name change from the Topanga Community Club to the Topanga Community Center to better reflect the organization’s mission to serve the community with low-cost programs for children and seniors. Topanga Days is its main fundraiser of the year, and still boasts very inexpensive ticket prices for an entire day of concerts and outdoor entertainment.

Topanga Days Headliners

- Since 2008, Los Angeles based garage-rock revivalists, Allah-Lahs, have been combining the harmonies and pop hooks of the British Invasion, the trippy atmosphere of West Coast psychedelic bands, and the raw swagger of countless American garage rockers.

- From their humble origins as a jam/party band in Indiana to touring the country with musical icons like George Clinton & P Funk, The Roots, and Jane’s Addiction, The Main Squeeze, has been weaving the veins of Rock, Funk, Blues, and R&B into modern song stylings since 2009.

- Formed in Santa Monica in 1988, Irish Rock stalwarts, Young Dubliners, play hundreds of shows each year across the US and Europe. While their sound is often categorized as ‘Celtic Rock’, the Young Dubliners combine traditional folk music, raucous electric rock, and forward-thinking experimentation into genre defying songs that range from stadium rocking anthems to intimate pub friendly sing-alongs.

Topanga Days Country Fair Prices are as follows:

Single Day Pass

Adults: $25 for TCC members / $50 for non-members

Kids (ages 6-12): $15 for club members/ $20 for non-members

Ages 5 & Under: Free

Military with ID: Free

3-Day Pass

Adults: $60 for TCC members / $135 – non-members

Kids (ages 6-12): $35 for club members / $50 non-members

5 & Under: Free

Military with ID: Free

Earn your way into the festival by volunteering! Opportunities are available in many areas. Visit our website for more information!

TICKETS GO ON SALE NOW

Topanga Days takes place Memorial Day Weekend from Saturday, May 27th, 2023 to Monday, May 29th, 2023, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.. The event is located on the grounds of the Topanga Community Center at 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Topanga, CA 90290. The parade on Monday May 29th and begins at Pine Tree Circle, 120 S. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA, and ends at the Topanga Community Center.

For more information and tickets, please visit topangadays.com.

Check out the Spotify Playlist to hear the bands who will be rocking Topanga Days 2023!

