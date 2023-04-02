Jamie Pulos-Fry's Book "Encouraging A Friend With Our Trials" Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

The religion and spirituality book Encouraging A Friend With Our Trials by Jamie Pulos-Fry will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will occur on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Encouraging A Friend With Our Trials is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Jamie's life over twenty years ago. The book, which is her first, contains pictures, Bible verses, and words of encouragement to help other people who have been in accidents and need help.

The strength to endure adversity comes from putting one's faith in Christ and turning to him with thankfulness, joy, prayers, and fortitude in defiance of one's hardships. Regardless of one's beliefs or conception of God, everyone possesses the strength to persevere through adversity. Regardless of their circumstances, people are encouraged to try to make their existence a blessing for others.

The author wrote the story based on her life experiences. She published her first book to inspire and bless her readers. She has a helpful and insightful blog on her website that discusses the best ways to cope with the tragedy of life.

Christians or anyone struggling in some aspect of their lives and could use some encouragement should get a copy of Jamie Pulos-Fry's Encouraging A Friend With Our Trials. Get a copy today on Blurb. Drop by the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festivals of Books to check out the book's display.

Visit Jamie Pulos-Fry's website at https://two4avalon.com/.

Encouraging A Friend With Our Trials

Author | Jamie Pulos-Fry

Genre | Religion and Spirituality

Publisher | Blurb

Published date | August 9, 2013

Author

Jamie Pulos-Fry is a faithful member of Lancaster Baptist Church in Lancaster, California. She likes to serve and volunteer in various areas of the church. Serve in the coffee shop and bookstore for West Coast Baptist College and sang in the choir at the church, plus she was a captain of a ladies' bus for five years.

This is her first book; her second is Servants' Heart: from the voice of a volunteer; and her third is A Widow's Cry: a helpful tool for widow ministries. She hopes that Encouraging A Friend With Our Trials will lead us to the right response.

