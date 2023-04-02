Unite for a Better Future: Join Online Open Forum “Global Crisis. There is a Way Out” on April 22, 2023

On April 22nd, 2023, at the forum “Global Crisis. There is a Way Out” Global Crisis. There is a Way Out. Creative Society Project ELIZAVETA KHROMOVA MS, Geologist and geophysicist Participants of the conference emphasized that people must know the truth that in the coming decades all of humanity may be swept away by cataclysms unless the entire humanity undertakes joint efforts to overcome this enemy.

There are only a few years left to change the course of events. We still have a chance, but in order to use it, all people must know about it.

To our regret, over 27 years of research, we have never made a single mistake in our forecasts.” — Creative Society Climate Volunteer Team

An international online forum organized by Creative Society volunteers from 180 countries will take place on April 22, 2023, with simultaneous translation into 150 languages. Titled " Global Crisis. There Is A Way Out ," the forum aims to address the current global crisis and, finally, a solution. The event's organizers have been conducting interdisciplinary research for 27 years, which they believe is beyond the power of any other institution or organization in the world.Back in November 2022, the international online forum " Global Crisis. Our Survival Is In Unity " revealed a shocking climate forecast obtained using a mathematical model. But we also know that there is a way out, and we are ready to declare it publicly.The next forum will cover key topics such as climatic cataclysms, the causes of the climate crisis, scientific facts about Mars, a calculated mathematical model , and the solution of the Creative Society. The event's organizers hope to offer a fresh perspective on the current situation and provide concrete solutions for transitioning from a consumer-driven format to a creative one. They believe that the future depends on the choices of each individual, and the event aims to educate people on what they can do to help.In today's world, many people are aware of the impending global crisis but may feel helpless to do anything about it. However, the organizers of the "Global Crisis. There Is A Way Out" forum believe that there is hope for a better future. They hope that the event will serve as a call to action for people around the world to unite and work together to make positive changes.By sharing their research and insights, they hope to inspire others to take action and contribute to a more sustainable future. The event is open to everyone who wants to learn more about the current situation and what they can do to help.Link to the Forum page: https://creativesociety.com/en/global-crisis-there-is-a-way-out

Be part of the solution! The world's destiny is in your hands right now.