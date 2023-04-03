U.S. Chamber urges responsible AI regulation; SoundHound AI prioritizes ethical development amid stock volatility, trading at $2.76.
SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)
UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries and redefine the way we live and work, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is taking a proactive stance on the responsible regulation of AI technology. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), a pioneering company in voice, sound, and natural language AI, is among the AI-linked companies brought into focus by this timely discussion.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's 14-page report highlights the importance of addressing regulatory challenges to ensure AI innovation benefits society while protecting individual rights. The report projects that AI has the potential to increase global GDP by $13 trillion by the end of the decade, making its impact on national security, privacy, and the economy profound.
"We must address these issues clearly so that we can shape appropriate responses and achieve our goal, which is to allow the innovation machine to continue to work its magic and improve society while protecting the basic rights of citizens," the Chamber of Commerce stated in the report.
As AI integration becomes widespread, the Chamber anticipates that virtually every business and government agency will use AI within the next 20 years. However, without responsible regulation, the economy may be harmed, individual rights may be diminished, and the introduction of beneficial technologies could be constrained.
SoundHound AI's stock has seen fluctuations in the market, currently trading at $2.76 as of April 1, 2023, down from its recent high of $4.97, according to a chart from TradingView. Despite the market volatility, SoundHound AI remains steadfast in its commitment to ethical AI development.
As a leader in conversational AI, SoundHound AI is committed to driving ethical and responsible AI development, ensuring that technology empowers people in positive ways. The report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce serves as a valuable reminder for all stakeholders to collaborate in shaping a future where AI technology enhances society while safeguarding fundamental rights. SoundHound AI remains dedicated to being an active participant in these critical conversations and contributing to an AI landscape that benefits all.
About SOUN Stock
SoundHound AI, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and commercialization of voice, sound, and natural language artificial intelligence technologies and related activities.
