Gov. Lee to Visit West TN Following Friday Storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will travel to West Tennessee to survey storm damage and meet with local officials, following severe weather and tornadoes across the state. Accompanied by Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan and state officials, the Governor will view damage and visit impacted communities.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life, significant injuries and severe storm damage across Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “This afternoon, I will travel to West Tennessee to survey damage and pray alongside Tennesseans as we continue to endure this heartbreaking week for our state. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee stands ready to support local recovery efforts.”

Severe weather has impacted several counties in Tennessee, resulting in power outages, debris and structural damages and seven weather-related fatalities. The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown, and damage assessments are ongoing. The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated to support statewide efforts.

Gov. Lee and TEMA Director Sheehan also shared guidance and resources that are available to Tennesseans in impacted areas:

Guidance and Resources for Tennesseans

· Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further emergency information and instructions

· Avoid downed power lines and do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations

· If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company

· Access the following shelters in impacted areas, if needed:

o Cannon County: Westside Elementary School, 3714 Murfreesboro Rd, Readyville, TN

o Tipton County: Covington Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave, Covington, TN

· Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance

“We are committed to supporting Tennessee’s communities and assisting this response and recovery,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “TEMA, Tennessee’s county emergency managers and our partners are conducting damage assessments and working to support unmet needs of survivors. Those who need assistance should contact their local emergency management agency for additional support. Our prayers are with the Tennesseans who lost loved ones in last night’s storms.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues to remove roadway debris in impacted counties.

“TDOT stands ready to assist Tennesseans as our communities recover from devastating storms, and I am proud of our crews that have worked around the clock to clear roads and help in relief efforts across Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are asking the motoring public to move over, slow down, and Work With Us.”

