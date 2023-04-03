Beaches App Expands Its Services to San Diego

Discover San Diego's best beaches with Beaches App, the all-in-one mobile guide for beach lovers.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beaches App, the innovative all-in-one mobile application designed to help beach lovers find the best coastal spots, is excited to announce its launch in San Diego. The app provides users with detailed information on local beaches, including amenities, rules, accessibility, and weather forecasts, making it an indispensable tool for both residents and visitors of San Diego's beautiful coastline.
With its expansion into San Diego, Beaches App now covers an even broader range of iconic coastal destinations. Users can filter beaches based on amenities, access real-time reports on beach conditions such as flags, jellyfish sightings, population, and cleanliness, and navigate to their chosen beach using the built-in navigation app. The app aims to enhance users' beach experiences by providing them with all the information they need to plan the perfect beach day.
In addition to its comprehensive beach information, Beaches App also offers a platform for local businesses to feature their services, making it easy for beachgoers to discover nearby restaurants, shops, and activities. By partnering with local businesses, Beaches App creates an all-in-one experience for users while supporting the local economy. Business can sign un for the service on https://www.beaches.app/business.
"We're thrilled to bring Beaches App to San Diego and help beach lovers make the most of their coastal adventures," said Almog Goldstein, CEO of Beaches App. "San Diego is known for its stunning beaches and vibrant beach culture, and we believe our app will become an essential tool for both locals and tourists looking to explore and enjoy everything this beautiful city has to offer."
Beaches App is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. To learn more about Beaches App and its mission to connect beach lovers with the best coastal experiences, visit https://www.beaches.app or search for "Beaches App" on Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store.
About Beaches App
Beaches App is an innovative mobile application designed to help users discover and navigate the best beaches across the United States. With detailed information on beach amenities, rules, accessibility, and weather forecasts, Beaches App is the ultimate resource for beach lovers looking to enhance their coastal experiences. The app also supports local businesses by offering a platform for them to feature their services, fostering a seamless all-in-one beach experience for users.
