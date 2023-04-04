SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Professor Nomi Stolzenberg

Nomi Stolzenberg, an expert in law and religion, discusses the effect that religious ideology may be having on decisions handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The evolving question is whether "freedom of religion" and "freedom from government religious discrimination" are both protected by the First Amendment.”
— Professor Nomi Stolzenberg
MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes law professor and author Nomi Stolzenberg to the program with a new episode Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Stolzenberg, an expert in law and religion, discusses the potential effect that religious ideology is having on the decisions being handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Co-host Jackie Gardina stated, “Professor Stolzenberg does an incredible job of helping us understand the complex history and politics that have shaped the efforts to return public funding to religious schools and explaining the court and legislative actions that are supporting and, in some cases, requiring reintroduction of Christian ideology into public education.”
Stolzenberg’s scholarly publications include the frequently cited “He Drew a Circle that Shut Me Out: Assimilation, Indoctrination, and the Paradox of a Liberal Education” (Harvard Law Review), “The Profanity of Law” (Law and the Sacred, Stanford University Press), and "Righting the Relationship Between Race and Religion in Law" (Oxford Journal of Legal Studies). She has recently coauthored “American Shtetl: The Making of Kiryas Joel, A Hasidic Village”. (Princeton University Press). She is currently at work on developing a theory of "faith-based discrimination" that she discusses on this episode of SideBar.
Cohost Mitchel Winick highlights that Solzenberg, “insightfully leads us through the history of the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom and its ‘establishment clause’ that prohibits government-sponsored religion. However, she warns us that there is a movement underway that is interpreting the concept of ‘freedom of religion’ through a lens of ‘freedom from religious discrimination’ that may result in reinstating religion into public schools.”
A summa cum laude graduate of Yale University and magna cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School, Stolzenberg was an editor on the Harvard Law Review and clerked for Judge John J. Gibbons of the U.S. Court of Appeals, Third Circuit, prior to joining USC Gould School of Law as a law professor. She teaches First Amendment Law and the Religion Clauses of the First Amendment, among other topics.
To listen to current SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
