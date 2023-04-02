New Website “AuthorOutreach” Launches Exclusive Press Release Service for Authors

A unique opportunity for independent authors to promote their book launch and get noticed by the news media.
NM, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AuthorOutreach, a new website dedicated to providing press release services to authors, has officially launched. The website offers authors a unique opportunity to promote their book launch and reach a wider audience through professionally crafted press releases.
As the publishing industry becomes increasingly competitive, it has become essential for authors to have a strong online presence and a way to stand out in a crowded marketplace. AuthorOutreach is created to help authors achieve these goals by offering a comprehensive press release service that is tailored specifically for author marketing and book launch press releases.
The team at AuthorOutreach consists of experienced writers and marketing professionals who understand the challenges that authors face in promoting their book. They work closely with each author to create a personalized press release that highlights the key aspects of their book and appeals to the target audience.
AuthorOutreach is dedicated to helping authors promote their work and get noticed in the crowded online marketplace. The AuthorOutreach press release service is designed to help authors build their brand, reach a wider audience, and increase book sales.
AuthorOutreach offers two types of book press release distribution services. They also offer press release writing service as an additional service for authors who haven’t crafted their release.
Basic Press Release Distribution for free.
Press Release Distribution Plus, That includes PR distribution to a wide rage of PR Network and media.
Moreover, AuthorOutreach is Google and Bing News Publishers, with the added benefits of getting authors press release extra reach. They also convert each press release into multiple media formats like Podcast and Videos to make press release reach even bigger audiences.
Now, authors can get a personalized book press release service without breaking their bank. They offer affordable press release distribution service with book marketing support you won’t get elsewhere.
For more information about AuthorOutreach and its services, please visit the website at authoroutreach.com.
