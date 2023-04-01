HERE Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates HERE is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information in its Location Services

CHICAGO, IL, March 21, 2023 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that a number of HERE Location Services, including Indoor Map to support Indoor Positioning, Geocoding and Routing Services, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that HERE Location Services – Indoor Map to support Indoor Positioning, Geocoding and Routing Services – have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HERE in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. This certification adds to HERE’s existing compliance and certification portfolio, namely: ISO 27001, 27701, 27017, 27018, SOC 2, TISAX, CSA STAR.

“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as ISO, SOC2, GDPR and CSA STAR,” said Ryan Larson, Vice President & Chief Security Officer (CSO) at HERE. “We are pleased to add HITRUST to our compliance portfolio, further demonstrating to our customers that we maintain the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that HERE Technologies has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

HERE is one of the first mapping technology companies to achieve ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, in addition to its ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications for the provision and use of cloud services.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.