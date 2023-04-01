Submit Release
Statement by Minister Hussen for Sikh Heritage Month

Throughout the country today, Canadians are marking the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians across the country mark the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month.

For more than 125 years, the Sikh community has made immense contributions to the social, economic, political and cultural fabric of our country. This month gives us the opportunity to celebrate these accomplishments and educate future generations about them.

Since the arrival of the first Sikh immigrants in the late 19th century, this community has helped make Canada a more diverse and inclusive society. With more than 500,000 members of the Sikh community here in our country, Canada is the proud home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world.

The values of equality, humility, generosity and compassion are core principles of Sikhism. In fact, these values will be also highlighted during Vaisakhi later this month.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite everyone to celebrate and learn about the culture and history of Sikh communities here in Canada throughout April and beyond.

Happy Sikh Heritage Month!

