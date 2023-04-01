Erbon Software Appoints Carolina Rigueros Cruz as U.S. Sales Executive

Hospitality industry veteran to drive expansion and adoption of company’s innovative hotel management solutions
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erbon Software, a global leader in hospitality technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolina Rigueros Cruz as U.S. Sales Executive. In her new role, Cruz will be responsible for promoting Erbon's innovative and agile hotel management software solutions to the U.S. hospitality industry.
Rigueros Cruz is a seasoned marketing and commercial strategist with extensive experience in the leisure, travel and tourism industry. She has a strong sales background, having held roles at companies such as Tourico Holidays, Bookohotel.com and Profitroom. Cruz holds a Business Administration degree, with a focus on hotel management, from Universidad Externado de Colombia. Her expertise in negotiation, hospitality management, customer service, sales and marketing makes her the ideal candidate to help expand Erbon's presence in the U.S. market.
"Carolina's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in the United States and delivering innovative solutions to the hospitality industry," said Diogo Rocha, CEO of Erbon Software. "We are confident that Carolina will help us to boost the hospitality industry in the United States, demonstrating to hoteliers the benefits and value of our technology."
Erbon Software's cloud-based hotel management solution addresses many challenges faced by hoteliers today, including excessive manual work, lack of communication between departments, and suboptimal room sales. Erbon's platform offers a central location for all hotel operations, from bookings and reservations to check-in and checkout, increasing productivity and improving guest service. Erbon's dynamic pricing engine ensures that rooms are always booked at the optimal rate, maximizing revenue for the hotel.
By automating tasks and providing mobile tools for staff, Erbon's management system streamlines operations and enhances the guest experience. Checking in and out, managing housekeeping and responding to maintenance requests are made easier, enabling hotels to provide the five-star service that today's travelers expect.
“Erbon Suite's integrations with Erbon partner solutions help hoteliers manage their business more effectively while also providing more opportunities to increase revenue,” said Rocha. “With Erbon PMS for hotel management, Erbon Events for meetings and events, and Erbon POS for F&B operations, hoteliers can maximize their revenue potential by integrating all of their operations into one platform. This not only saves time and money but also helps to accelerate innovation by making it easier for new ideas to be put into practice. As a result, hoteliers who use Erbon Suite can enjoy a competitive edge that will help them succeed in today's ever-changing marketplace.”
Erbon's PMS Dashboard provides hospitality managers with instant visibility of important operational data, including guest preferences, communication choices, spending habits and marketing data. This hospitality-focused solution enables property-specific or groupwide reporting, allowing managers to make informed decisions about their property.
For more information about Erbon Software and its comprehensive hotel management solutions and to request a free demo, please visit erbonsoftware.com.
