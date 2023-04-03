GMetrix and Pointful Education Partner to Expand Access to Certification Preparation

Pointful Education’s suite of 50 CTE and elective courses is now available to all secondary students through the GMetrix online learning platform.
OREM, UT, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GMetrix, a premier provider of certification preparation, and Pointful Education, a leading publisher of career and elective courses, today announced a partnership that expands GMetrix’s catalog of products that aim to prepare students for high-stakes certification exams.
The partnership will offer secondary students of all 6+ million current and future GMetrix users a wide variety of learning opportunities spanning several career pathways with courses that prepare students for certification exams such as LEED Green Associate, Drone Remote Pilot, and Child Development Associate. The courses feature project-based learning, engaging video content, a variety of assessments, and interactive activities. These CTE and elective courses add to the products already available in the GMetrix catalog and expand schools’ access to well-rounded content to support students’ college, career, and life readiness.
“Pointful Education is an industry leader in creating quality learning products in Career and Technical Education (CTE) career clusters”, says Ben Smith at GMetrix. “This will allow customers already using the GMetrix platform to have access to additional test prep content on the GMetrix platform, to prepare candidates for the work force and aim to boost productivity.”
“GMetrix has been a long-time leader in helping students prepare for and pass certification exams,” says Steve Southwick, of Pointful Education. “With Pointful Education’s unique curriculum and approach, combined with GMetrix’s practice tests, students will be well-positioned to gain skills and validate that knowledge by passing relevant exams. Our partnership with GMetrix also includes Pointful courses outside of certification preparation, with topics such as STEM and electives. This will allow even greater opportunities for students to explore and prepare for a rapidly-changing economy.”
To learn more, school and district leaders can contact Ben Smith, Director of Business Development, ben@gmetrix.com at GMetrix, or Marcia Philosophos, Chief Development Officer, at Pointful Education, marcia@pointfuleducation.com, or 904-536-3788.
About GMetrix
The GMetrix certification readiness platform makes it easy for candidates to assess their knowledge and build the confidence they need to pass Industry Certifications. GMetrix works with partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North and South America to provide educational tools designed to prepare individuals for the effective use of technology in the business environment and delivers millions of practice exams and courses in 17 different languages. For more information visit https://www.gmetrix.com/.
About Pointful Education
Pointful Education is a leader in innovative learning solutions for secondary learners, delivering a robust catalog of 50 online courses for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and electives. Courses are aligned to the National Career Clusters® and aim to equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers. The company’s instructional framework is designed to prepare for industry certification exams, engage learners in career exploration, and offer an opportunity to learn about new and emerging technologies. With flexible implementation options, courses may be used for virtual and blended learning programs and can serve as a textbook replacement or to supplement the classroom curriculum. Learn more at https://www.pointfuleducation.com.
