Lee Kum Kee Expands Product Lineup with Spicy Yet Soothing Sriracha Milk

Leading Asian Sauce Maker Invites Foodies to Taste the Hottest New Milk Trend

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With millennial and Gen Z consumers preferences driving the expansion of the milk category, Lee Kum Kee U.S.A., leading maker of authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is sparking the hottest new milk trend with the launch of its Sriracha Milk. This first-of-its-kind product will awaken your tastebuds with a sweet and fiery hint of spicy flavor followed by a surprisingly soothing aftertaste you'll crave.

Lee Kum Kee is known around the globe for pioneering delicious, tried-and-true Asian sauces and condiments for chefs and at-home cooks, which have been a staple in traditional and non-traditional kitchens. Tapping the latest food trends and growing consumer interest, the brand's newest product combines hot sauce lovers' appetite for all things hot with quick, comforting relief in one convenient beverage.

The company recognizes that there are now more types of milk in today's marketplace than ever before—from almond and oat to pistachio and macadamia milk. With fans always looking for the next great innovation in the refrigerated aisle, Lee Kum Kee saw an opportunity to make a splash. Its new Sriracha Milk leverages the company's 135-year heritage, culinary expertise and authentic taste in chili and sriracha flavored sauces, while expanding its product category and appearing in new aisles of grocery stores.

Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Milk (MSRP: $4.39), made with a proprietary blend of chili pepper paste, vinegar, garlic, sugar, salt and 1% low fat milk, is sure to please when enjoyed on its own, or can be used to add spicy flavor when mixed into a pasta sauce or even a milkshake. This balanced and aromatic drink will have your tastebuds thanking you and leave your eyes watering less with its unexpected cooling qualities.

For more information on Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Milk, the company's full assortment of Asian sauces and condiments, recipes and more, visit www.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 135-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at www.LKK.com . Check out Lee Kum Kee on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

Disclaimer: This is an acknowledged spoof press release for April Fool's Day!

