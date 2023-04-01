April is World Autism Month, let's create an inclusive Canada where autistic people can reach their full potential.

Toronto, April 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April is World Autism Month, an annual opportunity for a dedicated conversation about autism.

Special Announcement: In celebration of World Autism Month, Autism Speaks Canada is launching their documentary "Life on The Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada" on April 15, 2023. This episode is focused on Adulthood – Carter, Justine, Aiden, Alyssa, and James are proud self-advocates who share their stories. By sharing first-hand accounts of autistic Canadians, Autism Speaks Canada hopes to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic people; drive real inclusion and inspire social change across Canada.

How to Watch the Documentary:

Release date: April 15, 2022

Release date: April 15, 2022

In addition to the documentary, Autism Speaks Canada wants to thank all their partners for collaborating in increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion in the month of April: Spectrum Works Job Fair, sponsors and ambassadors of the Autism Speaks Canada Walk, and GoodLife Kids MOVE and so many more. Visit their website to learn more. www.AutismSpeaks.ca

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is a national Canadian charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

About Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada

Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada is a documentary series which aims to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic people. The documentary shares lived experiences of autistic Canadians and their families, from coast to coast to coast. Read more https://www.autismspeaks.ca/lots/

