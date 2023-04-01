Dutch Bros introduces new sweet & spicy drink

The Mangonada Rebel energy drink featuring Tajín® is available for a limited time only

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spice up your day with Dutch Bros' newest drink, the Mangonada Rebel and top it like it's hot with Tajín®! Starting today, this refreshing new drink is available at all 700+ Dutch Bros locations.

The Mangonada Rebel is inspired by the iconic Mexican treat. This energizing take on a classic features a mix of Dutch Bros' exclusive energy drink, Rebel, and mangonada flavor topped with Strawberry Real Fruit and Tajín. It can be ordered either blended or iced.

Tajín is a unique blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt. It's the perfect addition to give any drink a slightly spicy touch. Be sure to try out the Mangonada Lemonade for an equally delicious, non-caffeinated option!

"When we first tested out the Mangonada Rebel last year in a few select markets, the hype and love for this drink was absolutely off the charts," said Kristin Sha, senior director of regional marketing at Dutch Bros. "We have so much love for the Mangonada flavor profile and are so incredibly stoked to bring this drink to all the communities we serve!"

"Dutch Bros' Mangonada Rebel is the perfect drink to showcase Tajín's unique flavor composition and iconic tangy taste, combined with the sweet and refreshing Mango profile," said Juan Carlos Limon, Brand Marketing Manager at Tajín USA. "As Dutch Bros and Tajín lovers are now able to experience this one of a kind pairing, we encourage all fans to share the love via social channels using hashtag #TajinIt."

The Mangonada Rebel is available through the end of June.

TAJÍN® is a registered trademark and is being used with permission.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajin was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajin International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. To learn more about Tajín, visit at www.tajin.com or follow us on social media via @TajínUSA.

