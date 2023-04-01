Glorying the Beauty of Women from Cosmetic Surgery to Beauty Pageants – Dr. Annie (Tuyet) Nguyen

As a well-known surgeon in the field of plastic surgery and cosmetology, Dr. Annie Nguyen is an expert the helping women feel more satisfied with their physical appearance by enhancing their natural beauty. In recent years, Dr. Annie Nguyen has entered the beauty pageant industry with the intention of assisting more women feel confidence, improve internal beauty, and become more influential in their journey to honor beauty through beauty contests domestically and internationally.

Dr. Annie Nguyen and her clinic, VTM Annie, is a famous brand in the field of cosmetic surgery. She has been in the cosmetic field for more than 15 years. Throughout her journey as a plastic surgeon, she has established VTM Annie, a plastic surgery clinic, in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, bringing advanced and safe cosmetic methods from around the world to Vietnam attracting domestic and foreign customers.

Having witnessed the lives of many people changed in a positive manner after surgery, Dr. Annie Nguyen realized the importance and profound impact of plastic surgery. After only a few weeks of changing their appearance, patients become more confident, joy, and, in many cases, their health. These serve as inspirations for Dr. Annie Nguyen to continue her journey to assist women to become a better version of themselves.

In recent years, Dr. Annie Nguyen has further her quest in glorifying women’ beauty by organizing beauty contests/pageants. Especially when many beauty pageants worldwide have allowed contestants with cosmetic surgery to participate. According to Dr. Annie Nguyen, “beauty from a cosmetic surgeon perspective must be genuine, harmonious, and balanced. Cosmetic surgery is not to make all women look the same but by improving the natural beauty they already have. To me, I decided enter the beauty pageant industry because I want to help women not only to be more beautiful and confidence, but I want them to shine, to challenge themselves, to become more influential, and to achieve the highest title as a beauty queen.”

With that mission, Dr. Annie Nguyen has co-organized, sponsored, and involved several domestic and international competitions including: Miss Eco Vietnam (Diamond sponsor), Miss Teen (Media sponsor and semi-final judge) and Media sponsor. She has also accompanied Ngo Ngoc Gia Han to compete at for Miss Teen International in India.

Dr. Annie Nguyen has revealed that, in the near future, she will participate in an international beauty pageant located in the United States. She also holds three licenses as Vietnam national director (from 2023-2027) for 3 major international beauty contests located in the U.S.: Mrs. Globe (25-48 years old), Mrs. Globe Classique (45+), Mrs. Globe Curve (25-48; size 12-18).

