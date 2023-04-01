Make Your Month Juicy With Almost 500 Free Spins

Check out the hottest offers for the month of April

Spring has sprung at Juicy Stakes Casino, and what better way to kick off the season than with a towering pile of slots and free spins? And because this casino never does things by halves, Juicy Stakes treats you to a stack of rewards that will see you spinning for wins all month long.

Dive straight in with the Juicy Stakes Easter Special. You'll go off on a spin hunt between April 1st and April 9th, where bonus codes are the key to exploring sensational seasonal slots. Deposit a minimum of $25 with the applicable promo code to get started. Use code EGGHUNT1 to get 30 Free Spins on Spring Tails, EGGHUNT2 for 30 Free Spins on Woodlanders, and EGGHUNT3 for 50 Free Spins on Thai Blossoms. Use up all three promo codes during the promotional period, and you'll unlock a 100 no-deposit Free Spins on the Expansion slot.

If 210 free spins still don't feel like enough, be sure to pair things up with the Slot of the Month promotion, running from April 1st until April 30th. Taking center stage this month is Wilds of Fortune, an adrenaline-pumping slot that gives lucky players the chance to score wins of up to 500x the bet! If you'd like to take part, all you have to do is make a qualifying deposit throughout April using the correct bonus codes. Then just kick back and enjoy your free spins.

Deposit $25 with promotion code RICHES30 to get 30 Free Spins, $35 with code RICHES50 unlocks 60 Free Spins, $75 with code RICHES80 unlocks 80 Free Spins, and $100 with code RICHES100 unlocks 100 Free Spins. You can use each promo code once, and how many you use is entirely up to you.

Juicy Stakes makes April hard to resist, allowing players to attach exceptional value to every deposit. Play any games you like with your cash deposit, and explore fantastic slots from a leading provider with your rewards. Good luck!

